Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao alleged the Congress govt is shielding BRS in the phone tapping case. He claimed CM Revanth Reddy is 'paying back' BRS for its inaction against him in the 'Vote for Note' case.

BJP Slams Congress, Alleges 'Payback' Deal

Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao on Thursday slammed the Congress government, alleging a lack of action in the phone tapping case. Ramchander Rao alleged that Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is "paying back" because the BRS, during its rule, did not take any action against the Congress leader in the alleged Vote for Note case.

He further said that the notice issued to BRS leaders, including K Chandrashekar Rao, is just a "public display." "Congress government is just buying time to not take action. This is because when the present CM, Revanth Reddy, was involved in the Vote for Note case, the previous BRS government did not take action against him as well. He is now paying them back. Not even a single investigation has been moved in this case. This issue is being kept alive so that people forget about it. The notices issued are just a public display, and the Congress is trying to save the BRS leaders," he told ANI.

SIT Issues Notice to KCR

This follows the Special Investigation Team (SIT) issuing a notice to former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao to appear for an examination in connection with the phone-tapping case. The SIT will question KCR on Friday at his Erravalli farmhouse in Siddipet district. The location for the questioning was requested by KCR's team after the team accepted the notice, according to sources.

BRS Protests Notice

Meanwhile, BRS party workers burned the effigies of CM Revanth Reddy and raised slogans against him near the BRS Bhavan in Hyderabad after the SIT served a notice to KCR.

Background of the Phone-Tapping Case

The case relates to widespread allegations of illegal phone surveillance and interception of media industry bigwigs, retired cops, and politicians during the BRS government tenure. Former DCP P Radhakrishna Rao alleged that it was done to monitor then-Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao's political rivals.

K Kavitha Calls for Transparent Probe

Speaking to ANI about the notice to KCR, Telangana Jagruthi founder K Kavitha said the SIT has been "dragging" this issue for the past two years and called for a "transparent" probe. "SIT has been dragging this issue for the past two years. If the government knew phone tapping had occurred, the investigation should have been more serious, but we have not seen that kind of response. I am sure KCR will give his side of the story. if the investigation is done in a transparent way, then the people who had been subjected to this injustice will be justified," she said. (ANI)