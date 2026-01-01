BJP's Tarun Chugh slammed TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's allegations of 'vote theft' via voter list software as an 'insult to democracy.' Banerjee claimed mass disenfranchisement and challenged the Election Commission to release discrepancy data.

BJP Calls TMC's Remarks 'Insult to Democracy'

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Thursday strongly criticised Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee's remarks following a party delegation's meeting with the Election Commission, calling it an open insult to democracy and the Constitution.

Chugh's sharp response came after Abhishek Banerjee, who alleged "vote theft" through manipulation of voter lists and software rather than EVMs, claimed 50 lakh to 1 crore voters were being disenfranchised via algorithms, and demanded the release of a list of 1.36 crore voters flagged with logical discrepancies. "This mentality is an open insult to democracy and the Constitution. Providing protection to infiltrators and deliberately neglecting border security proves that the TMC government is protecting infiltrators... Their 'save the infiltrators' campaign is a threat to the unity and integrity of the country. The people of Bengal are ready; this tyrannical rule will end, and development, security, good governance, and the BJP's arrival are inevitable," he said.

TMC Alleges 'Vote Theft' Via Software

On Wednesday, a Trinamool Congress delegation met with the Election Commission and discussed approximately 10 issues, including the SIR being held in West Bengal. Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee threw a challenge to the BJP for next year's assembly polls in West Bengal. Banerjee said "the theft" is happening in the voter list, in the software, not in the EVM and made an appeal to all like-minded parties.

Banerjee Challenges BJP, Demands Data Release

He claimed that opposition parties are failing to understand what "algorithms and software are being run to disenfranchise and remove 50 lakh to 1 crore voters" and said if this is not happening, the poll panel should release a list of 1.36 crore logical discrepancies." "We have come to bid goodbye to your government, Mr Gyanesh Kumar, Mr Shah. This is a challenge to you. Use the ECI, ED, CBI, paramilitary forces, judiciary, media, but the people are with us. If the Congress had been able to catch this, the BJP would have lost...," Banerjee said.

"I appeal to all like-minded parties, especially those in the opposition: the theft is happening in the voter list, in the software, not in the EVM. Otherwise, we will get to check the EVMs. You are failing to understand what algorithms and software are being run to disenfranchise and remove 50 lakh to 1 crore voters. And if this is not happening, then release the list of 1.36 crore logical discrepancies," he added.

Over 58.2 lakh names were deleted during the enumeration period of the SIR exercise in the state. The ECI had published the draft voter list for West Bengal on December 16. (ANI)