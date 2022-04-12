Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BJP shares road rage video of alleged Rajasthan Congress leader

    The argument began when the automobile was scratched, the leader beat up the driver of the other car with sticks. The footage of the leader beating up the car driver has gone popular on social media.

    BJP shares road rage video of alleged Rajasthan Congress leader gcw
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 12, 2022, 6:32 PM IST

    The BJP has once again questioned the law and order situation under Congress-led Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan. A video has surfaced on social media of an alleged Congress leader in Ganganagar bullying a youth. The saffron party leaders are sharing a video in which the leader is seen allegedly thrashing a youth with a stick during a quarrel.

    According to the report, Congress politician was on his way to the Royal Railway Crossing late Monday evening. During this time, the gate was shut and the car's driver, Ravindra Singh, inadvertently engaged the reverse gear. As a result, the automobile received a scratch.

    The driver was then viciously beaten by the leader. He drew a stick from the trunk and beat the driver of the automobile parked ahead. As a result, the driver's body was covered with injury marks.

    According to the victim driver, the automobile crashed by accident. He also apologised, but the leader did not listen to any of them. He began thrashing him severely with a stick. The driver has filed an assault complaint against the leader.

