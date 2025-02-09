BJP-led NDA's historic milestone: Now governs 19 states & 2 UTs, dominates 92 crore population; see map

With BJP's decisive victory in Delhi on Saturday, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has firmly cemented its dominance in India’s political landscape, governing 19 states and 2 Union Territories.

With BJP's decisive victory in Delhi on Saturday, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has firmly cemented its dominance in India’s political landscape, governing 19 states and 2 Union Territories. This new milestone highlights the resurgence of the BJP-led alliance, surpassing its 2018 record of being in power in 20 states.

BJP in the Driver's Seat in Most States

Out of the 21 states under NDA's rule, the BJP leads the government in 15 states, while in 6 states, alliance partners hold the chief ministerial position. Notably, NDA now governs both Union Territories—Delhi and Puducherry.

Big Wins in Key States

The NDA now controls 3 out of the top 5 populous states—Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Bihar—home to nearly half of India’s population. While BJP’s own leaders helm Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, Bihar continues to be led by JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar. In contrast, the INDIA alliance holds sway in the other two major states, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

Unprecedented Rule in the North-East

The NDA’s dominance extends to 6 out of the 7 states in the North-East, with Mizoram being the sole exception. This consolidation reflects the alliance’s consistent electoral gains in the region.

Control Over Hill States

Among India’s hill states—Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand—the BJP governs Uttarakhand. Meanwhile, Congress’s Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu leads Himachal Pradesh, and National Conference’s Omar Abdullah heads the government in Jammu & Kashmir.

Stronghold in Central and Western India

The BJP has tightened its grip over central and western India, securing governments in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, in addition to Maharashtra. The party retained Gujarat in the 2022 assembly elections and made sweeping gains in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh in 2023. Maharashtra came under NDA’s fold following their November 2024 victory.

Southern Strategy

In the south, NDA holds power in Andhra Pradesh, while INDIA alliance controls Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, and Telangana. Andhra Pradesh remains a critical foothold for the NDA in a region traditionally dominated by regional parties.

Population Under NDA Rule

The NDA now governs regions with a combined population of 92 crore, representing nearly 66% of India’s 140-crore population. It controls the three most populous states—Uttar Pradesh (24 crore), Maharashtra (12 crore), and Bihar (12 crore). Conversely, the INDIA alliance leads in states like West Bengal (9 crore), Tamil Nadu (7 crore), and Karnataka (6 crore).

Among states with populations between 5-10 crore, the NDA governs Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, while the INDIA alliance governs West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. Additionally, the NDA controls 6 out of 10 states with populations ranging from 1-5 crore.

Historical Perspective

The NDA’s current presence in 21 regions marks a historic achievement. Back in mid-2018, the BJP was at its peak with governments in 20 states, including all 7 North-Eastern states and key regions like Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan. However, subsequent years witnessed electoral setbacks. The recent victories, including the win in Delhi, signal a robust comeback for the BJP-led coalition, now surpassing its previous record.

21 states and UTs under BJP-NDA fold: Full list here

1) Andhra Pradesh

2) Arunachal Pradesh

3) Assam

4) Bihar

5) Chhattisgarh

6) Delhi

7) Goa

8) Gujarat

9) Haryana

10) Madhya Pradesh

11) Maharashtra

12) Manipur

13) Meghalaya

14) Nagaland

15) Odisha

16) Puducherry

17) Rajasthan

18) Sikkim

19) Tripura

20) Uttar Pradesh

21) Uttarakhand

Latest Videos