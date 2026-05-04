Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh's counsel asked the Delhi HC to modify his interim bail order. He wants to travel from Srinagar to Delhi to meet his ailing father, who has been moved to AIIMS Delhi for better treatment. The court will hear the plea.

Plea for Bail Modification

Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh's counsel mentioned before the Delhi High Court for the modification of the order of interim bail granted to him. He has prayed to modify the order to enable him to come to Delhi to meet his father, who is now shifted to Delhi AIIMS from Srinagar.

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He has moved an application seeking modification, and the same was mentioned before the bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Madhu Jain. The bench had granted interim bail to Abdul Rashid Sheikh on April 28 for one week.

Advocate Vikhya Oberoi mentioned the matter and stated that Abdul Rashid Sheikh alias Engineer Rashid was granted interim bail to meet his ailing father, who was admitted to a hospital in Srinagar. Now the family have moved their father to AIIMS Delhi for better treatment. His counsel said that Abdul Rashid Sheikh is stuck in Srinagar. So it is prayed to modify the order to enable him to come to Delhi to meet his father. The court will take up the matter at 2 PM.

Details of Interim Bail

The Delhi High Court on April 28 granted one week's interim bail to Abdul Rashid Sheikh to meet his ailing father. He sought interim bail to meet his ailing father, who is hospitalised. The division bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Madhu Jain had granted interim bail to him on furnishing a bail bond of Rs. One lakh and one surety in the like amount.

While granting interim bail, the High Court had imposed conditions that he will remain in the hospital where his father is admitted, he shall not interact with any person other than his family members, and he will keep his mobile phone switched on. He will be accompanied by two officials, and the cost will be borne by the NIA. He shall surrender after one week.

NIA's Opposition and Case Background

The High Court had also noted that Abdul Rashid Sheikh is an MP. He was earlier granted interim bail to file election nominations and for campaigning. He was granted custody parole to attend the parliamentary session.

Senior advocate N. Hariharan, along with Advocate Vikhyat Oberoi, had appeared for Abdul Rashid Sheikh. Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, along with special public prosecutor (SPP) Akshay Malik, opposed the interim bail plea. NIA raised the apprehension that the witnesses may be influenced if he were granted interim bail. One witness has already turned hostile. It was submitted by NIA that it has no objection if he is granted custody or parole. The bench rejected this submission and prayer.

The trial court had rejected his plea for interim bail. He is in custody in a terror funding case with the NIA. He was arrested on August 19, 2019. (ANI)