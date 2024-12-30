BJP says Rahul Gandhi left for Vietnam for New Year as India mourns Manmohan Singh's death; Congress hits back

A fresh war of words erupted between BJP and Congress after the BJP alleged that Rahul Gandhi is travelling to Vietnam during the seven-day national mourning period for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

A fresh war of words erupted between BJP and Congress after the BJP alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is travelling to Vietnam during the seven-day national mourning period for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya accused Rahul Gandhi of politicising Manmohan Singh's demise. "While the country is mourning Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh’s demise, Rahul Gandhi has flown to Vietnam to ring in the New Year. Rahul Gandhi politicised and exploited Dr Singh’s death for his expedient politics but his contempt for him is unmissable," Malviya wrote. "

The Gandhis and the Congress hate the Sikhs. Never forget that Indira Gandhi desecrated the Darbar Sahib," he added.

Also read: Rashtriya Smriti Sthal, Kisan Ghat on list of spots for Manmohan Singh's memorial, decision likely in few days

Congress representative Mancikam Tagore responded to BJP's accusations stating, "When will the Sanghis stop this 'Take Diversion' politics? The way Modi denied Dr. Saheb a place for cremation on the Yamuna banks and how his ministers cornered Dr. Saheb's family is shameful." "If Mr Gandhi travel privately, why does it bother you? Get well in New year," he added.

This comes a day after BJP questioned the Gandhi family for not showing up up to immerse the remains of Manmohan Singh in the River Yamuna. Congress clarified that they did not accompany Manmohan Singh's family for ash immersion to ensure privacy to them.

Latest Videos