Rashtriya Smriti Sthal, Kisan Ghat on list of spots for Manmohan Singh's memorial, decision likely in few days

The sites being considered for former PM Manmohan Singh's memorial include the area near Kisan Ghat, the memorial of former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh, and Rashtriya Smriti Sthal which is the designated spot for the last rites of presidents, vice-presidents and PMs.

The selection of a site for a memorial dedicated to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has sparked significant discussion, with two prime locations under consideration- the vicinity near Kisan Ghat, the memorial of ex-PM Chaudhary Charan Singh, and Rashtriya Smriti Sthal, the designated space for the final rites of presidents, vice-presidents, and PMs. Both sites lie close to the Yamuna River, and an official decision is anticipated in the coming days.

On Saturday, BJP President J.P. Nadda confirmed, "The government has given the space for Singh's memorial and has also informed his family about it." While the specific land parcel remains undisclosed, sources indicated that further details would emerge soon. “Usually, space for a memorial is allotted to a society for development and maintenance. The procedure will take some time,” a government insider shared, reported Times of India (TOI).

Union Minister Hardeep Puri, speaking to a private TV channel, revealed that Rashtriya Smriti Sthal, the final resting place for four former presidents and three ex-PMs, still has room for two additional memorials. He elaborated, "But the request from Congress suggested they wanted more, and that request was accepted." This suggests the possibility of a larger space being allocated for Dr. Singh’s memorial.

In 2000, Centre decided not to create any more memorials

Despite a 2000 decision by the Centre to refrain from building new memorials, Rashtriya Smriti Sthal was eventually developed in 2015 as a centralized location for the cremation and commemoration of prominent national leaders. Previously, individual memorials occupied over 245 acres of prime land across the Raj Ghat complex, including sites like Raj Ghat, Shanti Van, Shakti Sthal, and Kisan Ghat.

The creation of Rashtriya Smriti Sthal followed growing concerns over diminishing land resources in the national capital. It marked a shift toward consolidation, with a Rs 40-crore project designed to streamline the maintenance of existing samadhis and reduce expenses. Former PM P.V. Narasimha Rao became the first leader to be memorialized there, albeit after a decade-long wait by his family.

Government sources suggest that based on current norms, Dr. Singh’s memorial might be established at Rashtriya Smriti Sthal. However, the final decision on the allocation of space remains a political consideration.

BJP vs Congress over Manmohan Singh's memorial

A war of words erupted on Friday between the Congress and the BJP over the cremation and memorial for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. The Congress’s request for the cremation to be held at a separate memorial site was denied by the Centre.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting that Singh's last rites be conducted at a final resting place that would also house a memorial, in line with the tradition of honouring statesmen with dedicated memorials.

However, the Union Home Ministry announced that the cremation would take place at Nigambodh Ghat, a public crematorium. The announcement sparked a political controversy, with Congress accusing the BJP of disrespecting and insulting the former Prime Minister. In response, BJP leaders pointed out the Congress’s failure to build a memorial for former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao.

Slamming the Centre's decision, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh called it a 'deliberate insult'.

