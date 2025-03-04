BJP's Sunil Sharma slams Kashmir parties, says Article 370 a 'closed chapter'

Vinaykumar Patil
ANI |Published: Mar 4, 2025, 12:05 PM IST

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 4 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Sunil Sharma on Tuesday hit out at Kashmir-based political parties, stating that they survive only by blaming each other for having ties with the BJP.

Speaking to ANI, BJP MLA Sunil Sharma said, "Kashmir-based political parties survive only by blaming each other for being associated with the BJP... They all chant the BJP's name time and again and blame each other. In the coming days, the BJP will only strengthen in the valley..."

Asserting that the abrogation of Article 370 is a settled issue, he further said, "370 is no longer an issue. It is just a waste of time. It's a closed chapter... BJP will give the status of state to J&K and fulfil its promise."

His remarks came a day after JKPDP President Mehbooba Mufti, while addressing the media on Monday, accused the BJP of consistently opposing Jammu and Kashmir's special status since 1947.

"Since J&K was granted special status in 1947, the BJP consistently opposed it. But today, our own Chief Minister won't even talk about it, simply saying the BJP won't give it back. We are not asking for miracles, just for you to at least speak up," Mehbooba Mufti said on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that his government is steadfast in its commitment to the Union Territory's statehood and is actively engaging with all stakeholders to facilitate this process.

Addressing the inaugural session of the J-K Legislative Assembly's Budget Session, LG Sinha said that the budget represents a new era of participatory governance, ensuring that the needs and aspirations of the common people remain at the heart of policy-making.

"One of the foremost aspirations of the Jammu and Kashmir people is the restoration of the full statehood. My government remains steadfast in its commitment to addressing this legitimate desire of the citizens of J-K.

My government recognizes the emotional and political significance of the statehood for the people and is actively engaging with all stakeholders to facilitate this process in a manner that ensures peace, stability and progress," he said. (ANI)

