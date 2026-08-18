BJP National Leader Nitin Nabin visited the Simhachalam Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Visakhapatnam. He performed special rituals and prayed for the well-being of the people and the development of Andhra Pradesh.

BJP National Leader Nitin Nabin, who arrived in Visakhapatnam as part of his Andhra Pradesh tour, visited the Simhachalam Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple. Temple officials and priests welcomed Nitin Nabin and made arrangements for his darshan of the deity. After offering prayers, he performed special rituals and prayed for the well-being and happiness of the people of Andhra Pradesh and the development of the state.

The temple priests later offered benedictions amid the chanting of Vedic mantras and presented Nitin Nabin with teertha and prasadam. BJP national leader B.L. Santhosh, State President P.V.N. Madhav, Union Minister Srinivas Varma and other state party leaders and workers accompanied Nitin Nabin during his temple visit.

Other Engagements in Visakhapatnam

Later, Nitin Nabin is scheduled to attend the state BJP executive committee meeting being held in Visakhapatnam. Earlier, the BJP President paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Awardee Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his statue on Beach Road in Visakhapatnam. Nabin paid his respects to the late former Prime Minister in the presence of Andhra Pradesh BJP President PVN Madhav, Visakhapatnam North BJP MLA Penmetsa Vishnu Kumar Raju and Etcherla MLA Nadukuditi Eswara Rao.