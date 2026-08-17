Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot criticised the BJP government's order restricting access to government schools, alleging it's a move to hide poor conditions like broken roofs and leaking classrooms and an attack on transparency.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday criticised the BJP-led Rajasthan government over an order restricting outsiders from entering government schools, taking photographs, recording videos or conducting media reporting without permission from the school principal.

Gehlot Highlights Poor School Conditions

In a post on social media, Gehlot alleged that the condition of government schools in Rajasthan remained a matter of concern, claiming broken roofs, leaking classrooms and vacant teacher posts. He questioned the decision to restrict access to schools instead of addressing what he described as shortcomings in the education system.

"The sorry state of government schools in Rajasthan under BJP rule is no secret to anyone. In state-run schools, broken roofs, leaking classrooms, and thousands of vacant teacher posts are the stark reality of this government," he said.

Order Restricts Transparency, Alleges Congress

According to Gehlot, the new directive requires outsiders to obtain permission from the school principal before entering school premises or carrying out activities such as photography, videography and media reporting.

Gehlot accused the state government of trying to restrict transparency and alleged that the decision was aimed at preventing the public and the media from seeing the condition of government schools.

"The solution was to address these shortcomings, but the BJP government has instead issued a new decree. Now, without the principal's permission, no outsider will be allowed to enter the school, take photos, make videos, or conduct media reporting," he said.

'Closing doors to transparency'

Gehlot further said that a government should not "close doors to transparency" out of fear of criticism or exposure of problems in its institutions. He maintained that such an approach would not help improve the quality of education in the state.

"A government that, out of fear of the reality in its own schools, is closing doors to transparency instead of bringing about improvements can never do any good for education," he said.

Congress Demands Withdrawal of 'Dictatorial' Order

The Congress leader called on the BJP government to immediately withdraw the order and accused it of moving away from transparency. He also warned that if the directive was not revoked, people could launch a campaign to highlight the condition of government schools.

"If this dictatorial order is not revoked, in the coming days, the public will step forward on its own to launch a campaign exposing the truth about the schools and tear this order to shreds," he further added. (ANI)