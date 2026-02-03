Himachal Pradesh BJP spokesperson Randhir Sharma defended the Union Budget, calling it a step towards a self-reliant India. He rejected Congress's claims that the state was ignored, blaming the state government for failing to utilise central schemes.

Political sparring between the BJP and the Congress over the Union Budget continued on Tuesday, with Himachal Pradesh BJP spokesperson Randhir Sharma describing the budget as a major step towards a developed and self-reliant India, while rejecting the opposition's claims that Himachal Pradesh has been ignored.

Addressing mediapersons in Shimla, Sharma said the Union Budget reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a "Viksit and Atmanirbhar Bharat" and is both strong and forward-looking. He dismissed allegations that Himachal Pradesh has not received any benefits, asserting that the real issue lies not with the Centre but with the state government's functioning and its failure to fully utilise central schemes.

BJP Highlights Budget's Focus on Self-Reliance

Sharma said, "Despite global economic instability, India's economy is moving forward with strength, and the budget is balanced and farsighted." He added that priority given to the defence sector, semiconductor mission, rare earth material mission and the manufacturing sector clearly shows the Centre's intent to make India self-reliant.

"The objective is that 'Make in India' products gain recognition in global markets and India emerges as an exporting nation rather than an importing one," he said. Highlighting provisions related to infrastructure development, expansion of rural roads and schemes for farmers, workers and women, Sharma said the budget focuses on the country's overall development. He also stressed that special emphasis has been laid on industrial growth and employment generation in small towns.

State Govt's Allegations Countered

Countering the Himachal government's allegations, Sharma said it is completely incorrect to claim that the state has received nothing in the budget. "Union Budgets do not mention states by name; they announce schemes, and states benefit through those schemes," he said. He added that if the Himachal government properly implements and utilises central schemes, the state can gain significantly in sectors such as industry, tourism, agriculture and infrastructure.

Sharma further said that schemes related to railway network expansion, small industries, bio-pharma, village industries and handicrafts present major opportunities for Himachal Pradesh, but effective coordination with the Centre is essential.

'Blaming Centre an Attempt to Hide Failures'

Targeting the opposition, he said blaming the Centre is an attempt to hide failures at the state level. "The real problem is poor implementation of schemes and weak management of resources by the state government," he said.

On Discontinuation of Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG)

On the issue of discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG), Sharma categorically stated that there has been no discrimination against Himachal Pradesh. He said RDG has also been discontinued for BJP-ruled states. "RDG is given to reduce the fiscal deficit, but the state government misused it completely and is now trying to mislead the public," he alleged.

Sharma said if the state government works sincerely, Himachal Pradesh can derive full benefits from the Union Budget. He claimed that the BJP-led central government has always worked to give to Himachal Pradesh, while the Congress has worked to take away its interests. (ANI)