BJP leaders and NDA allies are rallying support for the Women's Reservation and Delimitation Bill, aiming for a 50% seat expansion to implement a 33% quota for women, despite opposition resistance and reported cracks within the INDIA bloc.

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 28 (ANI): Ramping up political momentum ahead of Parliament’s sitting beginning Monday, November 30, senior BJP leaders and NDA allies across the country on Saturday mounted a coordinated push behind the Centre’s Women’s Reservation and Delimitation legislative package, asserting that the Bills will comfortably clear both Houses, accusing the Opposition of retreating on women’s empowerment, and claiming cracks within the INDIA bloc.

The political blitz follows the Union Cabinet’s clearance of three revised draft legislations—The Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, The Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and an amendment to Union Territories laws. Under the proposed formula, Lok Sabha and State Assembly seats will undergo a uniform 50 per cent expansion across every state and Union Territory, raising the Lower House’s constitutional cap from 550 to 850, to operationalise the 33 per cent women’s quota ahead of the 2029 general elections using 2011 Census figures for internal boundary adjustments, while freezing inter-state seat proportions at the 1971 baseline until 2051.

Speaking to ANI in Kolkata, West Bengal BJP MLA Debasish Dhar pointed to his state’s Lok Sabha tally to argue that a 50 per cent expansion would improve governance and MP accessibility. "This is very important because, considering the current number of seats across the country—for instance, take Bengal, which has 42 seats—a 50 per cent increase would mean an addition of 21 more seats. That would bring the total to 63. Looking ahead, there will be 882 Members of Parliament in the Lok Sabha... To properly represent the people and ensure that the public is served effectively, this should have been done long ago... Future MPs will find it much easier to carry out their work," Dhar said.

BJP West Bengal President and MP Samik Bhattacharya accused opponents of stalling women’s representation when put to the test. "Those who oppose the bill desire a patriarchal society. We want all political parties to come forward in support of the Women’s Reservation Bill; they all claim to support it, yet they retreat when the moment of truth arrives... We are determined to see the bill passed," Bhattacharya told reporters.

In Kolkata, BJP MLA Ritesh Tiwari praised the Centre’s engagement across political lines. "This is a huge decision taken in the interest of the country, and the Central Government has made a major effort to build consensus by talking to all political parties, be it a small party like the NCP or a major party like the DMK, without indulging in petty politics on this issue. I want to thank the Central Government. The DMK's participation in the changes taking place in the national political scenario is also a reflection of the strength of this country's democracy," Tiwari remarked.

Speaking in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya predicted smooth passage in both Houses and dared Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav to back the legislation ahead of the 2027 UP Assembly polls. "The signals emerging this time make it clear that the Women's Reservation and Delimitation Bill will pass in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha... Akhilesh Yadav ji should come to Parliament: if he supports the bill, he might still be able to show his face in public, whereas if he opposes it, he will meet the exact same fate as Rahul Gandhi. In 2027, a BJP government with a thumping majority is going to be formed in Uttar Pradesh for the third consecutive time... Everywhere, people want to make the lotus bloom and send the punctured cycle back to Saifai," Maurya told reporters.

In Nagpur, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Working President Praful Patel hailed cross-party support while crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for executing the reform. "NCP (Sharad Pawar) has expressed its willingness to support the Women's Reservation and Delimitation Bill being brought by the government... Sharad Pawar ji's party is supporting it, and the DMK is supporting it, and we welcome it... What truly matters is granting 33 per cent reservation to women: many merely talked about it, whereas PM Narendra Modi showed the courage to deliver it," Patel said.

Also speaking in Nagpur, Bihar Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha framed the legislation as a nationwide movement. "India has always been a land of strength and devotion, and now the power of women is set to awaken. The resolve for women's empowerment in 21st-century India is now moving towards fulfilment... Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of respecting and empowering women, and ensuring the full participation of half the population in governance to strengthen democracy, is receiving support and participation from people across the country, from south to north and east to west. I am confident that everyone will support this cause," Sinha said.

In Nashik, Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan cited heavy voter-to-MP ratios and claimed Opposition allies were abandoning Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. "Delimitation is very necessary for the country as well as for the voters. With such a massive number of voters under a single MP, I feel it is an injustice to the people as well as an injustice to the MP... And no matter how hard Rahul Gandhi tries now, I think people are no longer with him; all his allies from the INDI bloc have left him," Mahajan added.

Both the DMK and the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) attended Saturday’s INDIA bloc strategy meeting at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence, where the alliance formally resolved to oppose the revised Delimitation Bill in its present form. Furthermore, the NCP (SP) has issued a whip to its MPs ahead of Monday's sitting, and Rahul Gandhi stated at his Saturday press conference that the entire INDIA bloc stands united against the Bill.

Speaking in Srinagar, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale highlighted his Republican Party of India (Athawale)’s expansion in Jammu and Kashmir and pledged equitable justice across communities. "Our party is growing in Jammu and Kashmir. This is a party that follows the ideology of Babasaheb Ambedkar. It is a party that brings together people of all castes and religions. Our party will work to ensure development in Jammu and Kashmir and to deliver justice to everyone—our Muslim community here and the Hindu community in Jammu. Today, our party is moving forward in Kashmir under the leadership of Manzoor Khan, and in the future, our party will continue to perform well," Athawale stated.