Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shashi Tharoor condoles Musharraf's demise, calls him 'foe-turned-real force for peace'; BJP slams Congress

    Architect of the 1999 Kargil War and former Pakistan President General Pervez Musharraf (retd) passed away on Sunday in a Dubai hospital.

    BJP Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams Congress Shashi Tharoor for calling Pervez Musharraf a 'real force for peace' snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 5, 2023, 4:00 PM IST

    Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday condoled the demise of Pakistan's former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf, saying that "once an implacable foe of India, he became a real force for peace" between 2002 and 2007.

    Tharoor's social media post condoling Musharraf's demise evoked a sharp response from the BJP, which accused the Congress of "Pakistan parasti (worshipping)".

    According to media reports, Musharraf passed away on Sunday in a Dubai hospital.

    Also read: Musharraf passes away: Timeline of Kargil War architect's engagements with India during his reign in Pak

    "'Pervez Musharraf, Former Pakistani President, Dies of Rare Disease': once an implacable foe of India, he became a real force for peace 2002-2007," Tharoor said in a tweet.

    "I met him annually in those days at the @un &found him smart, engaging & clear in his strategic thinking. RIP," the former minister of state for external affairs said.

    Lashing out at the Congress leader, BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar stated, "Nothing like a proper military thrashing for Fatcat Pak Dictator Generals to become a "force for peace" and develop "clear strategic thinking"."

    He added, "Not withstanding many lives lost and international laws violated n harm caused all around, these Generals will have their admiring fans in India."

    BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Pervez Musharraf  architect of Kargil, dictator, accused of heinous crimes  who considered Taliban & Osama as 'brothers' & 'heroes'  who refused to even take back bodies of his own dead soldiers is being hailed by Congress! Are you surprised? Again, Congress ki pak parasti!"

    "Once upon a time Musharraf had hailed Rahul Gandhi as a gentleman perhaps that endears Congress to Musharraf?? From 370 to Surgical Strike to doubting Balakote Congress echoed Pak line & hails Musharraf but called our own chief 'Sadak Ka Gunda'..This is Congress!!" Poonawalla said.

    Also read: Pervez Musharraf passes away: When former Pak president asked Dhoni not to get a haircut - WATCH

    In another tweet, the BJP leader shared an old video of Musharraf talking about his son being invited by Rahul Gandhi and Musharraf's wife, brother and son being invited for lunch by former prime minister Manmohan Singh when they were on a Delhi visit, during his tenure as the Pakistan president.

    "Parvez Musharraf who had hailed Osama Bin Laden & Taliban had sung praises of Rahul Gandhi too - called him a gentleman and pledged his support to him!! Perhaps this is the reason why Shashi Tharoor is eulogising the architect of Kargil & a backer of terrorism!! Sigh," Poonawalla said in his tweet, tagging the video.

    Considered the architect of the Kargil War of 1999, Musharraf, 79, was suffering from amyloidosis, a rare disease caused by a build-up of an abnormal protein called amyloid in organs and tissues throughout the body. 

    Musharraf was born on August 11, 1943, in Delhi. He assumed the post of Chief Executive after imposing martial law in the country in 1999 and served as the president of Pakistan from 2001 to 2008.

    Also read: Pervez Musharraf passes away: Former Pak President was suffering from amyloidosis; Know all about it

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Feb 5, 2023, 4:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Home Minister Amit Shah to address two election rallies in poll-bounded Tripura on February 6; check details - adt

    Home Minister Amit Shah to address two election rallies in poll-bounded Tripura on February 6; check details

    BMC likely to rent out classrooms, playgrounds in Mumbai to raise education funding: Report - adt

    BMC likely to rent out classrooms, playgrounds in Mumbai to raise education funding: Report

    India bans 138 betting apps, 94 loan lending apps with Chinese links on 'urgent' and 'emergency' basis - adt

    India bans 138 betting apps, 94 loan lending apps with Chinese links on 'urgent' and 'emergency' basis

    Tripura Election 2023: Tipra Motha releases manifesto, proposes police force under tribal council; check details - adt

    Tripura Election 2023: Tipra Motha releases manifesto, proposes police force under tribal council

    PM Modi praises Bill Gates for trying to make rotis asks him to try millet as well watch gcw

    'Superb...': PM Modi praises Bill Gates for trying to make rotis, asks him to try millet as well

    Recent Stories

    Google confirms search and maps AI event on February 8 may launch ChatGPT competitor gcw

    Google confirms search and maps AI event on February 8

    Kylie Jenner SUPER-SEXY photos: Kylie Cosmetics CEO flaunts her voluptuous body in rhinestone neon bikini RBA

    Kylie Jenner SUPER-SEXY photos: Kylie Cosmetics CEO flaunts her voluptuous body in rhinestone neon bikini

    Govt likely to hike Dearness Allowance by 4 per cent to 42 per cent Report gcw

    Govt likely to hike Dearness Allowance by 4% to 42%: Report

    Pervez Musharraf passes away: Timeline of Kargil War architect's engagements with India during his reign in Pakistan - adt

    Musharraf passes away: Timeline of Kargil War architect's engagements with India during his reign in Pak

    WPL 2023 Jhulan Goswami appointed team mentor of Mumbai Indians womens team; Charlotte Edwards head coach snt

    WPL 2023: Jhulan Goswami appointed team mentor of Mumbai Indians women's team; Charlotte Edwards head coach

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon