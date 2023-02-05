Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pervez Musharraf passes away: Former Pak President was suffering from amyloidosis; Know all about it

    First Published Feb 5, 2023, 12:10 PM IST

    Former Pakistan President and chief of Army staff Pervez Musharraf passed away at the American Hospital in UAE's Dubai. He was 79. He was suffering from rare disease called amyloidosis. Know all about it.

    Former Pakistani President and Army Chief of Staff Pervez Musharraf passed away today at the American Hospital in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, following a long illness. He was 79.

    Last year, Musharraf's family tweeted that "recovery is not possible" from his official account. After hearing rumours that the former president of Pakistan was maintained on a ventilator, the family released the explanation.

    His family, however, had refuted this, asserting that his organs were failing due to a condition known as amyloidosis.

    Amyloidosis is a rare condition that develops when an amyloid material accumulates in an individual's organs and affects their ability to function normally. The bone marrow produces amyloid, an aberrant protein that can accumulate in any tissue or organ.

    Different organs might be impacted by amyloidosis in various individuals. Heart, kidneys, liver, spleen, neurological system, and digestive tract are commonly impacted by amyloidosis. Organ failure that is life-threatening can result from severe amyloidosis.

    There are several varieties of amyloidosis. Certain types are inherited. Others are brought on by external causes like chronic dialysis or inflammatory illnesses. While some varieties affect a number of organs, others only affect one area of the body.

    Musharraf, who was born in New Delhi, took power in a coup in 1999 in Pakistan. He was facing charges for the assassination of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto in 2007.

    From 2001 to 2008, he presided over Pakistan as president. He served as the 10th Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of Pakistan (CJCSC) from 1998 to 2001 and the 7th top general from 1998 to 2007.

