BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao stated that the people of Tamil Nadu fear Udhayanidhi Stalin becoming Chief Minister if DMK wins. He challenged CM MK Stalin to clarify the party's CM candidate, a sentiment echoed by Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

BJP Questions DMK's Succession Plan

BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao on Saturday said that the people of Tamil Nadu are scared of Udhayanidhi Stalin becoming the Chief Minister if Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) wins in the upcoming Assembly elections, citing that he indulges in all acts of commission and omission.

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Speaking to ANI, he said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has announced that if it comes to power, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) will become the Chief Minister, further questioning Chief Minister MK Stalin to take his stance on the CM position within DMK. "Everybody in the state is fearful of the manner in which Udhayanidhi Stalin is using his power as Deputy Chief Minister and is indulging in all acts of omission and commission. People fear that he will be made Chief Minister if DMK, by any chance, by any fluke, gets a majority. Top leaders of NDA have announced that if it comes to power, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami will be the Chief Minister. Why is Stalin running away from answering this question? Is he the CM of DMK, or is Udhaynidhi Stalin going to be thrust upon the people of Tamil Nadu? BJP will continue to ask this question to the DMK every day until Stalin answers this question," he noted.

Union Minister Challenges Stalin

Earlier, Union Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal, on Friday, challenged Chief Minister MK Stalin to announce that Udhayanidhi Stalin will not become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. He declared that the people do not want an "anti-Tamil" figure like Udhayanidhi Stalin to lead the state. "The people of Tamil Nadu have decided that the government of MK Stalin must go. I challenge CM MK Stalin to announce that Udhayanidhi Stalin will not be made the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, because the people of Tamil Nadu do not want an anti-Tamil, anti-Tamil culture, anti-Tamil pride person like Udhayanidhi Stalin to become the Chief Minister," added Goyal.

Election Landscape and Key Dates

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight.