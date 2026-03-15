The BJP protested in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar against Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of undermining Parliament's dignity by eating snacks outside. They argued he should have been raising public issues inside the house instead.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday staged a protest against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for allegedly undermining the "dignity of Parliament." A large number of BJP officials and party workers participated in the demonstration held at the city's Kranti Chowk.

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During the protest, BJP workers raised slogans against the Congress, echoing throughout the area. The protesting BJP leaders stated that two days ago, Rahul Gandhi and some of his fellow MPs were seen eating tea and biscuits outside the Parliament building. They argued that instead of eating snacks, Rahul Gandhi should have been raising issues concerning the common public inside the house. They further alleged that his actions undermined the dignity of the Parliament, including his claims of not being allowed to speak in the house. BJP leaders questioned him, pointing out that when Parliament is in session, Rahul Gandhi is often on foreign tours. Given this, they argued that his allegations of being prevented from speaking in Parliament are unjustified.

Amit Shah Condemns Rahul Gandhi's Actions

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also condemned Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi's actions during a protest at Makar Dwar in Parliament over the LPG shortage, accusing the latter of "defaming" the country and its institutions. Addressing a public rally in Guwahati, Shah said, "Sometimes he (Rahul Gandhi) sits at the door of Parliament and eats tea and pakoras. Does he not realise what an appropriate venue for having breakfast is? The Parliament is the highest institution of our democracy. Even sitting there and protesting is not a democratic practice. But you have gone two steps beyond protesting. You are having tea and pakoras. This is defaming India across the world."

Formal Complaint Lodged Over Incident

On March 12, Rahul Gandhi joined a protest at the Makar Dwar entrance to Parliament. Photos and videos went viral showing him casually sharing tea and snacks with colleagues. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has submitted a notice to the Lok Sabha Speaker along with a pen drive containing material related to the incident, stating that such actions "lowered the dignity" of the Parliament. (ANI)