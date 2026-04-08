BJP leaders protested in Hyderabad after a 'Gau Rakshak' was allegedly attacked for stopping illegal cow transport near Karmanghat. Police are investigating the incident, which follows another tense situation in Shivarampalli involving cow vigilantes.

BJP leaders staged a protest in front of the Meerpet Police station in Hyderabad, alleging that a Gau Rakshak member was attacked by a group while he attempted to stop the illegal transportation of cows near Karmanghat Hanuman temple within the Meerpet police station limits in Hyderabad. The Meerpet Police are investigating the matter.

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According to BJP leader Andela Sriramulu, "A young Gau Rakshak was brutally attacked by a group while he attempted to stop the illegal transportation of cows. We are demanding that the police take action against the individuals involved in the matter and conduct a proper inquiry into the illegal transportation of cows."

According to a police official," We recived a information about the matter, and we are investigating the matter.

Tense Situation Erupts in Shivarampalli

On February 25, A tense situation erupted in Shivarampalli after 'Gau Rakshak' members stopped a truck carrying cows, the Attapur Police said. According to the officials, the members blocked the truck, leading to slogans being raised by opposing groups. The Attapur police arrived at the scene, shifted the cows, and took custody of the truck. The police are currently investigating the matter.

According to a police official, "We have shifted the cows and the truck to the police station and are investigating the matter."

Separate Incident in Rajasthan

In a separate incident in Rajasthan's Baran, a 'complete shutdown' was observed on February 9 after an incident involving the death of a calf was reported in the district, prompting people to come out on the streets and demanding arrest of any alleged culprits responsible for the death. (ANI)