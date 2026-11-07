BJP national president Nitin Nabin has urged citizens to embrace 'Vocal for Local' this Diwali, encouraging support for local artisans to foster a self-reliant India while extending warm festive greetings to all, including the global diaspora.

Nitin Nabin Urges Citizens to Support Vocal for Local Vision

BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Saturday extended warm Diwali greetings to the nation and urged citizens to adopt Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Vocal for Local' vision. In a festive video message shared on X, he called on people to buy products made by local shopkeepers and artisans. Nabin emphasised that collective consumer choices during the festival of lights will lay the foundation for a self-reliant (Atmanirbhar) and developed India (Viksit Bharat).

Significance of Diwali and Cultural Traditions

Invoking the historical and spiritual origin of Diwali, the BJP President recalled Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya following his 14-year exile and connected it to the modern renaissance of the Ram Temple. "After 14 years of exile, Lord Shri Ram reached the city of Ayodhya, and the festival of lights that took place across the city became the festival of Diwali for us today," he said.

"After long years of waiting, the construction of the grand Ram Mandir for Lord Shri Ram connects all of us not only with that faith in Lord Shri Ram, but also with the belief that the traditions of Sanatana will continue uninterrupted in this India in this very manner," added Nabin.

Extending his warm festive wishes to citizens and the wider diaspora, Nabin added: "On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, along with all the countrymen, I wish the entire Sanatana family a Happy Diwali. May this festival bring an atmosphere of happiness, prosperity, and joy into everyone's lives. May the light of lamps in your homes bring joy, prosperity, and abundance to everyone."

Linking Festive Spending to National Growth

Linking festive spending to national growth, Nitin Nabin urged households to actively support neighbourhood vendors, micro-entrepreneurs, and traditional craftsmen. "I also urge you to follow the vision of Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji of being 'Vocal for Local.' We must make maximum use of items made by our neighbouring small shopkeeper brothers and artisans. And may this Diwali help realise the dream of a developed India," he said.

The BJP President underscored that nation-building requires a shared commitment from every citizen, urging the public to celebrate India's ongoing development alongside the traditional festivities. "It should be our collective effort that the dream of a self-reliant and developed India will only be realised when all of us Indians, together with celebrating this Diwali, also celebrate the festival of India's development," he said.