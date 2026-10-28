BJP leader Hardev Singh Ubha met NCM Chairman Harjit Singh Grewal to address pressing Punjab issues, including drug abuse, Mohali's dumping ground fires, water shortages, land compensation, and stalled infrastructure projects.

BJP Leader Highlights Punjab Concerns to National Commission

Hardev Singh Ubha, Senior Leader, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Punjab, met Harjit Singh Grewal, Chairman of the National Commission for Minorities, at the Commission’s office in New Delhi and raised several important public issues concerning Punjab and Mohali. During the meeting, Ubha highlighted concerns relating to drug abuse and the alleged death of a young man in Mansa, recurring fires at the Phase 5 dumping ground in Mohali, the lack of canal water supply in several residential areas and villages, fair compensation for farmers affected by land acquisition in Sector 87, and the prolonged delay in the construction of a bridge connecting Sectors 66/67 with Sectors 80/81. He requested that these matters be brought to the attention of the concerned authorities for appropriate intervention and timely resolution in the public interest.

Addressing Allegations of Drug Abuse and Police Conduct

He raised the issue of the tragic death of Daljit Singh alias Jeeta, son of Sardar Jarnail Singh and a resident of Village Bhamme Kalan, District Mansa, allegedly due to a drug overdose, during the meeting. Ubha highlighted the serious allegations made by the bereaved family regarding the subsequent police action. According to media reports, the police took away the deceased’s body and detained his father. He called for an impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and the allegations concerning the police action. He urged the authorities to ensure that the family’s concerns are addressed fairly, that the rights of the affected family are protected, and that all necessary action is taken in accordance with the law.

Environmental and Infrastructure Challenges in Mohali

He also highlighted the recurring incidents of fire at the dumping ground in Phase 5, Mohali, as a matter of serious concern for residents. The repeated fires have raised concerns about air pollution, environmental damage and potential risks to public health. Ubha requested that the authorities examine the issue urgently and take appropriate steps to relocate the dumping ground away from populated areas, keeping the health and safety of residents in mind.

Water Supply and Development Issues

The shortage of canal water supply in Wave Estate, Sectors 85, 86 and 88, as well as in the villages of Sambhalki and Nanu Majra, was another important issue raised during the meeting. Due to the lack of a regular canal water supply, residents are being forced to depend on borewell water for their daily needs. Sardar Ubha stressed the importance of providing a reliable and sustainable supply of clean drinking water to these areas. He urged the concerned authorities to take appropriate measures to resolve this long-pending problem and ensure that residents have access to essential drinking water facilities.

Land Compensation and Infrastructure Delays

The issue of land acquisition for Sector 87 and the compensation being offered to affected farmers was also discussed. The compensation was stated to be approximately ₹4.23 crore per acre, while the market rate was cited as approximately ₹30 crore per acre. Expressing concern over the gap between the stated compensation and market value, Sardar Ubha emphasised the need to protect the interests and livelihoods of affected farmers. He raised the demand for compensation of ₹50 crore per acre and requested that the concerns of farmers be given due consideration while determining fair compensation.

The prolonged delay in the construction of the bridge connecting Sectors 66/67 with Sectors 80/81 in Mohali was brought to the Chairman’s attention. The bridge has reportedly remained incomplete for the past six to seven years, causing inconvenience to residents, commuters and other road users. Sardar Ubha urged the concerned authorities to review the reasons for the delay, expedite the remaining construction work and ensure that the bridge is completed at the earliest. He emphasised that timely completion of this important infrastructure project would improve connectivity and provide relief to residents travelling through the area.

During the meeting, Sardar Hardev Singh Ubha requested that the above issues be brought to the attention of the relevant authorities for appropriate action. The meeting focused on highlighting public grievances and seeking practical solutions to issues affecting the people of Punjab, particularly residents of Mohali and the affected areas of Mansa. Those present during the meeting included Pawan Sachdev from Mohali, Raj Kumar Rasewatt from Malout, and Surinder Charya from Malout, along with Hardev Singh Ubha, Senior Leader, BJP Punjab.