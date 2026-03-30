Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said the BJP petitioned the ECI over alleged attempts by the TMC to 'hijack' the West Bengal elections. He accused CM Mamata Banerjee of creating an atmosphere of fear and misusing the state administration.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) submitted a petition to the Election Commission of India (ECI), raising concerns over alleged attempts by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) to "hijack" the elections in West Bengal, calling the matter "very serious" and detailing the issues during a meeting with the Commission. Rijiju made the remarks while addressing a joint press conference along with Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Sukanta Majumdar following a meeting with ECI officials at Nirvachan Sadan. A BJP delegation met the Commission and formally submitted its concerns regarding the conduct of elections in the state.

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BJP Alleges TMC Attempt to 'Hijack' Polls

"We have come to submit a petition to the Election Commission. This is a very serious petition, and we have brought a very important issue to their attention. In the ongoing elections across five states, but particularly in West Bengal, there are attempts to completely hijack the elections, capture democracy entirely, and deprive people of their right to vote," Rijiju said.

Accusations of Fear and Intimidation

He accused the ruling TMC and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of creating an atmosphere of fear and intimidation among voters. "The havoc created through fear and intimidation in West Bengal by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress, and the situation they have created there, was a subject of serious discussion during our meeting with the Election Commission of India. The Chief Minister herself is threatening voters door-to-door, stating that those who vote for the BJP will not be spared," he added.

'State Administration Misused'

Rijiju further alleged that the state administration was being misused to influence the electoral process. "In West Bengal, all officials--from senior ranks to the lower levels--have been turned into Trinamool Congress workers to facilitate this hijacking. We have detailed in our petition when and where Mamata Banerjee has threatened people, how officials were used to intimidate, and how people were threatened and scared inside their own homes," he said.

ECI Urged to Ensure Free and Fair Elections

The Union Minister also urged the ECI to ensure free and fair polls, warning against a repeat of past elections, stating, "The way the Trinamool won the last three elections through muscle power and intimidation (Dadagiri) should not happen this time. An election is an opportunity for people to vote according to their own will. In a democracy, this is a voter's right that no one can snatch away."

Rijiju said the Commission responded positively to the BJP's concerns. "The Election Commission has responded positively, assuring us that the Election Commission of India will take whatever steps are necessary to ensure free and fair elections," he said.

The polling for the 294-member Assembly in West Bengal will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. (ANI)