The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Nagaland on Friday commemorated the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram with a solemn and patriotic programme held at the BJP Dimapur District Office.

Keynote Address on Vande Mataram's Legacy

According to the release from the party, Tsachola Rothrong, Co-Convenor of Vande Mataram and President of the Nagaland State BJP Mahila Morcha, delivered the keynote address, reflecting on the historical significance of Vande Mataram, composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in 1875. She highlighted how the song became a unifying force and a source of inspiration during India's freedom struggle.

In her address, Rothrong urged all citizens to embody the spirit of Vande Mataram through unity, discipline, and service to the nation. She emphasised that the essence of the song goes beyond words; it represents the collective strength, cultural identity, and patriotic devotion of every Indian. She also encouraged the younger generation to uphold these values and make meaningful contributions to nation-building.

Programme Highlights

The programme was chaired by Maibam Sanjit, Vice President, BJP Dimapur District. The invocation was led by Sentile Tep, followed by a welcome address by Om Prakash Gupta, President, OBC Morcha, Dimapur District. The national song Vande Mataram was sung by Mamta Karir, Pradip Barman proposed the vote of thanks, and Azatoli H Zhimo offered the benediction. The programme concluded with the singing of the National Anthem.

The event reaffirmed BJP Nagaland's commitment to promoting national pride, unity, and patriotism, while paying tribute to the enduring legacy of Vande Mataram, a song that continues to inspire generations of Indians. (ANI)