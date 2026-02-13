BJP MP Smita Uday Wagh is determined to continue attending Parliament despite her recent Stage 1 cancer diagnosis. The Jalgaon MP spoke of her painful chemotherapy but stressed her commitment to representing her constituents and raising their issues.

Recounting the Diagnosis and Treatment

Speaking to ANI, Maharashtra's Jalgaon MP recounted the circumstances leading to her diagnosis. "It was around last Diwali when I first felt something unusual in my body. While consulting my family doctor, I unintentionally suggested that we should get a mammography done -- and that is when it happened. After the test, Stage-1 cancer was detected. I immediately went to Mumbai and underwent surgery. The operation itself was not very painful, but even after the surgery and post-scan, I was advised to undergo chemotherapy. The surgery was manageable, but chemotherapy has been extremely painful. My last chemotherapy session was on the 30th," Wagh said.

A Positive Outlook and Dedication to Service

Jalgaon MP spoke about her outlook and resilience, adding, "I believe that what is destined will happen; we cannot control everything. Whatever situation comes our way, we should accept it and face it with strength and positivity. When I keep working, I feel happy." Wagh also reflected on her long-standing dedication to public service: "I am not someone who can sit at home. I have been in politics since my days in ABVP, and since then I have never stayed idle. The more we keep ourselves focused on work, the greater our strength to endure difficulties becomes. The people around us give us energy. For so many years, the public has given me strength, and they are the foundation of my life."

Commitment to Parliamentary Duties

Highlighting the importance of her Parliamentary presence, she said, "The parliamentary session is a platform where we can raise the issues of our constituency and seek solutions. That is why I could not miss the session -- it is the only effective forum where I can present my constituency's concerns."

On the budget session, she noted, "This time, the session was not very long, but the Budget includes many provisions -- for MSMEs, women, farmers, and startups -- which will make it easier for us to work and deliver development in our constituency."

Unwavering Resolve to Continue Work

Wagh confirmed her plans to remain active in Parliament. "I attended the entire Parliament session and will attend the next session beginning March 9. My chemotherapy is also due during this period, on March 15, but I believe these are things that continue in life. I have never accepted defeat. As long as I am alive, I will continue to work for my people and my country."

Despite medical advice to prioritise rest during the initial phase of treatment, the MP has chosen to remain actively involved in legislative business. Over the past several days, she has been present in Parliament, participating in debates, submitting questions, and raising constituency-specific matters, particularly relating to rural development, healthcare access, and welfare delivery. Colleagues noted that she has maintained a regular schedule, balancing medical consultations with House proceedings. (ANI)