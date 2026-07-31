BJP MP Mayank Nayak accused political entities of exploiting student grievances on paper leaks for political gain. He said the Modi government has addressed the issue by passing a robust anti-paper leak bill and urged students not to be misled.

BJP Slams 'Political Gain' Over Student Grievances

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Mayank Nayak slammed political opponents over the issue of paper leaks and student demonstrations, accusing political entities of exploiting youth grievances for self-serving political gain even after the government addressed their primary concerns.

Speaking to ANI in the national capital, Nayak asserted that the Central Government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken prompt and decisive action to address candidate grievances, passing robust anti-paper leak legislation in both Houses of Parliament. He said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the government is performing well across all sectors. When the paper leak issue arose, and protests took place, the government held meetings and discussions with the concerned parties and fulfilled their demands. The relevant legislation was passed in the Lok Sabha, as well as in the Rajya Sabha."

Highlighting the successful enactment of public examination legislation across both houses of Parliament, BJP MP Mayank Nayak warned students against individuals attempting to weaponise academic movements for personal political objectives. "Those who wish to engage in politics in the name of students and the youth will continue to raise new issues for political gain, even after their demands have been met. The country's youth and students need to understand that these individuals are acting not for the students' benefit, but to aggrandise themselves," Mayank Nayak said.

Anti-Paper Leak Bill Passed Amidst Opposition Walkout

Meanwhile, on Friday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju hailed the passage of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Parliament, stating that the legislation received support from a majority of the members. "The bill addressing exam paper leaks has been passed with the support of the majority of MPs; while there was no real opposition to the measure itself, any dissent that did occur was politically motivated. Everyone is serious about education, and particularly so regarding the issue of exam paper leaks," the Minister told reporters.

On July 30, the Monsoon Session of Parliament witnessed significant legislative business as the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, was passed in the Rajya Sabha. The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, which was passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, was cleared by the Rajya Sabha today, with Opposition members staging a walkout during the voting.

The legislation triggered a sharp political divide, with Opposition parties accusing the Centre of rushing the amendments and failing to address the root causes of recurring examination paper leaks. They alleged that the Bill was brought to defuse widespread student protests rather than introduce systemic reforms to prevent future irregularities.

The Centre, however, defended the amendments, saying they reflected the government's willingness to "learn from experience" following the implementation of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, and were aimed at further strengthening the legal framework to curb examination malpractices. (ANI)