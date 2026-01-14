BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal labeled West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee the 'biggest coal smuggler,' accusing her of obstructing an ED probe. He also alleged her vote bank depends on Bangladeshi and Rohingya minorities and criticized Mani Shankar Aiyar.

BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, calling her the "biggest coal smuggler" while accusing misusing her official position. Jaiswal called Mamata Banerjee the "biggest coal smuggler", citing her handling of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation and alleging misuse of her official position.

"Her scams are being exposed. The way she dealt with the ED clearly shows that Mamata Banerjee is the biggest coal smuggler. That's why, misusing her position as Chief Minister, she fled with computer hard disks and documents. The ED has taken this matter to the Supreme Court, and action should definitely be taken against her," he said to ANI.

'Relies on Bangladeshi, Rohingya minorities for votes'

"Obviously, if a Bangladeshi is found at the Bangladesh border, the BSF can intervene in this matter. The problem with Mamata Banerjee is that she didn't contest the elections relying on the Bengalis of India, but rather on Bangladeshi and Rohingya minorities. She feels that if the votes of Rohingya and Bangladeshi Muslims are affected, her vote bank will be damaged, which is why she is worried," Jaiswal added.

Jaiswal on Mani Shankar Aiyar

Regarding Mani Shankar Aiyar's statement that India should immediately stop Operation Sindoor, Jaiswal added that Mani Shankar Aiyar has always been the "so-called unofficial ambassador of Pakistan in India". "Whenever Pakistan has carried out any cowardly terrorist act against India, Mani Shankar Aiyar's language has always been against India's interests. This country and its army will decide when to put a complete stop to Operation Sindoor. The Prime Minister will make that decision. The work of the Prime Minister and the army should be limited to them; no one else should interfere," he said.

Praises Nitish Kumar's development tour

Furthermore, Jaiswal praised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's forthcoming development tour of West Champaran district. "We welcome Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on the 16th. We are all happy that, as always, the Chief Minister is starting his tour from the West Champaran district. This tour will certainly be transformative in terms of industrialisation. We want new industries to come to the large industrial unit in Kumarbagh, West Champaran district, and for new businesses to open. The Chief Minister's visit will be very beneficial in this regard," Jaiswal said.