BJP MLA Arijit Roy says a 'new Bengal' has begun post the party's 2026 Assembly election victory, urging youth to join politics. New CM Suvendu Adhikari has started administrative reshuffles to fulfill the 'Sonar Bangla' promise.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Arijit Roy on Thursday said that the "beginning of a new Bengal" has already started and called upon the youth of the state to actively participate in politics, asserting that their involvement would help "clean" the system. Speaking to ANI, Roy said, "The beginning of a new Bengal has started. Everyone must join in and step forward. The current young generation shows the least interest in politics. The more talented youth who enter politics, the dirt in this field will be cleaned up... We will move forward with the trust the people of Bengal have placed in us. When the double engine runs together, the dream of 'Sonar Bangla' will be fulfilled... We will tell the youth of Bengal to join us. Together, we will build a new Bengal."

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New Government's First Moves

His remarks came amid the BJP government's initial administrative restructuring following its victory in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. Earlier, in his first major administrative move since taking the oath of office, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari initiated a significant reshuffle within the state's executive hierarchy.

Following the BJP's landmark victory in the 2026 Assembly elections, the Personnel and Administrative Reforms (P&AR) Department has transferred seven seasoned West Bengal Civil Service (WBCS) officers to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). According to notification No. 904-PAR (WBCS)/1D-109/2026, dated May 10, 2026, the Governor has sanctioned the appointment of seven officers to the post of Senior Deputy Secretary in the CMO. The transition, effective immediately, aims to streamline the new administration's "Sonar Bangla" roadmap.

Decisive Mandate in 2026 Elections

The 2026 Assembly election results marked a decisive mandate for the BJP, registering a significant surge, winning 206 seats in the 294-member Assembly, a major shift in a state where it had earlier secured 77 seats in the previous election. The Trinamool Congress (TMC), which had won 212 seats in the last Assembly polls, finished a distant second with 80 seats and is leading in one constituency

Adhikari took the oath as the ninth Chief Minister of West Bengal. The oath of office was administered by Governor RN Ravi at a grand swearing-in ceremony in Kolkata attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers and senior BJP leaders. Calling it the beginning of a new chapter for the state, Adhikari said the "Sonar Bangla" era had officially begun after the BJP's sweeping victory in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

Suvendu Adhikari: A Political Journey

The rise of Suvendu Adhikari to the Chief Minister's office marks the culmination of a political journey spanning more than three decades, during which he evolved from a grassroots Congress worker in coastal Bengal to one of the most influential political leaders in eastern India. (ANI)