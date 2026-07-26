The BJP Minority Morcha will launch the 'Salaam-e-Kalam' campaign on July 27 to honour Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. Led by Jamal Siddiqui, the nationwide drive includes a 'Unity March' and various programs to promote Kalam's vision for a developed India.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Minority Morcha has organised nationwide tribute programs under the "Salaam-e-Kalam" campaign.

To commemorate the legacy of Bharat Ratna, former President, and great scientist Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Minority Morcha will launch the "Salaam-e-Kalam" campaign on July 27. Led by the Morcha's National President, Jamal Siddiqui, the campaign will feature various programs across district headquarters in memory of Dr Kalam.

Objective of 'Salaam-e-Kalam'

BJP Minority Morcha's National President Jamal Siddiqui finalised the program details after consulting with the Morcha's national team. He stated that the objective of the "Salaam-e-Kalam" campaign is to take Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam's unparalleled contributions to India's development, science, education, and nation-building to the masses and to pay him a fitting tribute. He remarked that Dr Kalam's life serves as a source of inspiration for the entire nation, including the youth and the Pasmanda community.

'Unity March' to Engage Youth

The BJP has consistently honoured great personalities, rising above religion and caste to recognise significant contributions to the national interest and nation-building. He announced that a "Unity March" would be organised from Dr Abdul Kalam's residence to his memorial. This march is dedicated to the ideals of national unity, patriotism, and the resolve for a developed India. Its aim is to share Dr Kalam's vision of a developed India with the public and to connect the youth, including Generation Z, with the mission of nation-building.

Through this campaign, the youth will be encouraged to actively participate in the national effort to realise the goal of a developed India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, thereby accelerating the country's progress toward Dr Kalam's vision.

Tribute Programs and Key Participants

The occasion will also feature the installation of a statue of Dr Kalam and a program led by Jamal Siddiqui that highlights Dr Kalam's inspiring legacy. Several dignitaries, including the Chairman of the Uttarakhand Waqf Board, Shadab Shams, and the State President of the Tamil Nadu BJP Minority Morcha, will participate in the event.

Nationwide Activities and Outreach

The program, organised in the district, will feature activities such as paying floral tributes to Dr Kalam's statue or portrait, holding discussion forums, and conducting medical camps. Additionally, a special public awareness campaign will be run via social media.

Through these initiatives, Dr Kalam's ideals, his scientific outlook, and his vision of a developed India will be conveyed to people across all sections of society. (ANI)