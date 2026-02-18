CPI-M MP John Brittas claims many BJP leaders are unhappy with the India-US trade deal, calling it 'lopsided'. He alleges the government followed US dictates and is also responsible for frequent disruptions and stalemates in Parliament.

Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) MP John Brittas has claimed that many Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders are not happy with the Interim Trade Agreement between India and the United States and alleged that the government has followed "dictates of the United States". In an interview with ANI, Brittas blamed the treasury benches for frequent disruptions and prolonged stalemates in Parliament, saying the government wants to have to have "its way" as also "its say".

Brittas Slams 'Lopsided' US Trade Deal

"Many BJP leaders are unhappy with the deal...see this great country, which we claim to be the mother of democracy, has gone by the dictates of the United States," he said.

"Now somebody is saying that zero per cent versus 18 per cent is the normal. See, what was the philosophy of trade deals between developing and developed countries? Developing countries will have to impose certain barriers because they have, they need to develop. Developed countries will have to, I mean, give some concessions to the developing countries. Now it has been completely upended. We have to give zero. We have to remove all the barriers. Whereas, US will impose 18 per cent (tariff). If the BJP was in the opposition, do you think that Parliament would have allowed to be functioned? After signing such a lopsided deal?" he asked.

The United States and India, earlier this month, announced that they have reached a framework for an Interim Agreement regarding reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade. The framework reaffirmed the countries' commitment to the broader US-India Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) negotiations, launched by President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 13, 2025, which will include additional market access commitments and support more resilient supply chains. A joint statement said that India will eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods and a wide range of US food and agricultural products, including dried distillers' grains (DDGs), red sorghum for animal feed, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, soybean oil, wine and spirits, and additional products. The United States, the joint statement said, will apply a reciprocal tariff rate of 18 percent under Executive Order 14257 of April 2, 2025 (Regulating Imports With a Reciprocal Tariff to Rectify Trade Practices That Contribute to Large and Persistent Annual United States Goods Trade Deficits), as amended, on originating goods of India, including textile and apparel, leather and footwear, plastic and rubber, organic chemicals, home decor, artisanal products, and certain machinery, and, subject to the successful conclusion of the Interim Agreement, will remove the reciprocal tariff on a wide range of goods identified in the Potential Tariff Adjustments for Aligned Partners Annex to Executive Order 14346 of September 5, 2025 including generic pharmaceuticals, gems and diamonds, and aircraft parts.

'Parliament Discourse Has Plummeted'

Speaking about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's intention to speak about a reference in former Army Chief NN Naravane's "unpublished book," Brittas said that the book should have been allowed to be discussed. "The Parliament discourse has plummeted like anything. Even the government, the primary responsibility of running the Parliament rests with the government. What is that being done by the government to ensure there is a smooth functioning of the parliament? Absolutely no. Why should the government not discuss the book of Naravane?" he asked.

"I am not at all happy the way in which our Parliament is functioning. And you can accuse the opposition of not being very serious in participating in the debate. Why should the government be that skeptic about issues? See, the government in any way will have its way. Let the opposition have the say. Here is a case where the government thinks that they should have the say and the way. That's not right. What is harm in discussing Manipur? What is the harm in discussing the Epstein files?" he asked.

The first part of Parliament's budget session concluded on February 13 and the second part will start on March 9. Lok Sabha witnessed repeated disruptions over Rahul Gandhi's intention to speak on a specific reference from Gen Naravane's unpublished book. Rajya Sabha also witnessed acrimonious exchanges between the government and treasury benches. (ANI)