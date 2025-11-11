BJP leaders from Assam have slammed Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi for insinuating a connection between the Delhi blast and the second phase of voting in the Bihar Assembly election, calling his remarks propaganda and a disgrace.

The BJP leaders from Assam have slammed Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi from the state after he insinuated a connection between the Delhi blast and the second phase of voting in the Bihar Assembly election.

"My discerning friend tells me that it was a very predictable course of action before the last round of Bihar elections!" Bordoloi said in a post on X after the Delhi blast that took place near the iconic Red Fort on Monday evening, killing at least eight people and injuring several others.

BJP Leaders Condemn Remark

Reacting to this, Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika said in a post on X, "This man @pradyutbordoloi is a Congress MP who wins his election by appeasing one particular vote bank. Don't such termites constitute the two-and-a-half-front war which confronts India?"

Another Assam Minister and BJP leader, Kaushik Rai, said that the Congress MP has "already set his propaganda machine in motion."

"Barely hours after the blast, this man has already set his propaganda machine in motion. Unfortunately for us, he happens to be an elected Member of Parliament from Congress. Have some decency, man!" Rai said in a post on X.

BJP MLA Manab Deka said," Are you in touch with the bombers or someone from Pakistan tipped you? You are a disgrace."

Investigation Underway

Meanwhile, Delhi Police have registered a case in connection with the blast under various Sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

"A case has been registered under sections 16, 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and various sections of the Explosives Act and the BNS at the Kotwali Police Station," Delhi Police said.

Home Minister and Delhi Police on the Blast

Earlier, speaking with ANI, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi at 7 pm on Monday, and the explosion injured some pedestrians and damaged some vehicles.

"This evening, around 7 pm, a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi. The blast injured some pedestrians and damaged some vehicles. Preliminary reports indicate that some people have lost their lives. Within 10 minutes of receiving the information of the blast, teams from the Delhi Crime Branch and Delhi Special Branch arrived at the spot," Amit Shah said.

"I have also spoken to the Delhi CP and the Special Branch in charge. We are exploring all possibilities and will conduct a thorough investigation, taking all possibilities into account. All options will be investigated immediately, and we will present the results to the public," he added.

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha said earlier that a slow-moving vehicle stopped at a red light in the area near Red Fort Metro Station in the national capital, and an explosion occurred in that vehicle, which damaged nearby vehicles. (ANI)