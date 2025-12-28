BJP leaders, including Ramesh Bidhuri, Rajnath Singh, and JP Nadda, paid tribute to former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on his birth anniversary, remembering him as a caring leader who guided the party and contributed to the nation's growth.

BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri on Sunday paid tribute to former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on his birth anniversary, citing his contributions to the country and the party. Bidhuri said that Arun Jaitley was a caring leader who guided and protected party workers. "Today is Arun Jaitley's birth anniversary... Whether in matters of government or organisation, he was a caring leader who guided and protected party workers, took their concerns upon himself, and groomed them. The fact that the BJP is a strong force today is due to dedicated workers like Arun Jaitley, who worked tirelessly for the party's growth and development," he said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Tributes Pour In From Senior Leaders

Earlier in the day, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP National President JP Nadda, and Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav paid floral tributes at the statue of Arun Jaitley at Siri Fort, New Delhi.

JP Nadda, in a post on X, said that Arun Jaitley's leadership and far-sighted vision provided a new direction to Indian politics and the economy. "On the birth anniversary of senior BJP leader, former Union Finance Minister, 'Padma Vibhushan' Arun Jaitley ji, I offer my repeated salutations to him. Jaitley ji's able leadership and far-sighted vision provided a new direction to Indian politics and the economy. His unparalleled contributions to the building of a strong nation are worthy of reverence. For your unprecedented works and efforts towards the nation's progress and service to society, you will always remain memorable," he said.

A Look Back at Jaitley's Political Career

Jaitley passed away in August 2019 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. He was 66. Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS earlier this month after complaining of restlessness. He was placed under observation at the hospital's Cardio-Neuro-Centre.

Jaitley first became a cabinet minister in the government of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2000. He also served as the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from June 2009.

He was appointed the finance minister in the first term of the Modi government in 2014. He opted out of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, citing health reasons. (ANI)