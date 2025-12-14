Vikas Angural, nephew of BJP leader Sheetal Angural, was stabbed to death in Jalandhar after a late-night fight. Police have booked Ravi Kumar and two others for the murder. The accused was allegedly drunk and has a prior criminal record.

Vikas Angural, the nephew of BJP leader Sheetal Angural, was stabbed to death following a late-night altercation in Jalandhar, police said on Saturday.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Yudvinder Singh, police received information between 9:30 pm and 10 pm on Friday about a fight between two youths in a narrow street, during which one person was seriously injured.

"The victim sustained a sharp weapon injury to a vital organ, which proved fatal," the SHO said.

Case Registered, Suspects Identified

Police have registered a case against Ravi Kumar, also known as Kalu, and two other unidentified accused under sections 103(a), 305(1), 302 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

Ravi Kumar was reportedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident and has a prior criminal record, police added.

Police Launch Manhunt and Investigation

Initial investigations suggest that both the victim and the accused were of similar age.

The motive behind the murder is not yet known.

Teams were deployed soon after the incident, and raids were conducted at multiple locations during the night.

The parents of the accused have been brought to the police station for questioning as investigators attempt to trace the suspects' possible hideouts.

"There is no CCTV footage available as the incident took place in a narrow lane," SHO Singh said, adding that questioning of family members has so far not yielded any concrete leads.

Police said efforts are ongoing to apprehend the accused, after which the exact reason behind the killing is expected to emerge.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)