BJP leaders laud PM Modi as he becomes India's longest-serving head of government, surpassing Pawan Chamling's record. They praised his dedication to public service, global leadership, and for changing the fate of the poor in the country.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Monday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he became the longest-serving head of government in the country, highlighting his contributions to governance and public service.

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Speaking to ANI, BJP MP VD Sharma said, "The Prime Minister has recorded history... He changed the fate of the poorest of the poor."

Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma also praised PM Modi's dedication as India advances globally. "What bigger example can it be of dedication to public service... He has established himself as a global leader because while the world suffers, India goes on with the continuous pace," he told ANI.

BJP MP Arun Govil also added, "We are fortunate to have such a leader for whom the nation always comes first, and who never plays politics like the opposition..."

A Record-Breaking Tenure

PM Modi's milestone comes after he surpassed former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling, reaching 8,931 days in office across his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister and Prime Minister, breaking Chamling's record of 8,930 days. The achievement underscores Modi's decades-long leadership and continuous public service. He remains the first Prime Minister born after Independence and has led his party to three consecutive Lok Sabha victories in 2014, 2019, and 2024.

Dominance in the Digital Sphere

In March, PM Modi crossed the significant milestone of 30 million subscribers on YouTube, further cementing his position as the most-followed world leader on the platform.

Among world leaders, PM Modi has the highest number of subscribers on YouTube. As per the rankings, he is comfortably ahead of others in the category. The second-highest, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, has a subscriber base that is only about one-fourth of PM Modi's.

PM Modi has more than seven times the number of subscribers compared to US President Donald Trump, underlining the scale of his digital outreach and engagement worldwide.

This achievement comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier crossed the historic milestone of 100 million followers on Instagram, becoming the first world leader and politician to achieve this feat on the platform.