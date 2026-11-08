The BJP celebrated LK Advani's 99th birthday with a special havan and tributes. PM Narendra Modi praised his historic contribution to the party and India, while party leaders honored his long political journey and nationalist ideology.

BJP Celebrates Advani's 99th Birthday

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday organised a havan from 10:00 AM to 10:30 AM for former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani on his 99th birthday. Senior BJP leaders, including BJP National President Nitin Nabin, marked their presence during the havan ceremony. A video presentation of approximately 20 minutes based on Advani's major speeches and life journey will be displayed from 10:45 AM – 11:00 AM. Afterwards, the BJP National President is expected to address the gathering.

In a post on X, Nabin extended heartfelt greetings to the former Deputy Prime Minister, emphasising his unforgettable contribution to expanding the BJP. He said, "Heartfelt birthday wishes and congratulations to the venerable Shri Lal Krishna Advani ji, Bharat Ratna recipient, former Deputy Prime Minister, and guide to us all. From the Jana Sangh to the Bharatiya Janata Party, you have made an unforgettable contribution to expanding the organisation, taking the nationalist ideology to every citizen, and turning the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement into a mass movement. Your integrity in public life and unwavering commitment to the organisation will always be a source of inspiration for all BJP workers. I pray to God for your good health and a long life."

PM Modi's Tribute to Advani

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi penned a heartfelt article on LK Advani's "everlasting contribution to India" as he turns 99 years old, recalling Partition, the Emergency, Rath Yatra and his role in building the BJP Sharing the article on X, PM Modi wrote that as a youngster in 1947, Advani experienced the pain of leaving behind his world in Sindh, yet rebuilt his life "without bitterness." That trait, he said, defined Advani's work in strengthening the Jana Sangh and building the BJP. The article was published in various national dailies as well.

"His tenures as BJP President saw the Congress falling sharply from 400 to below 200 in 1989 and the BJP becoming the single largest party for the first time in 1996. Advani Ji nurtured generations of Karyakartas and gave the Party a clear foundation rooted in the principle of Nation First," wrote the PM.

Advani's Political Legacy

Born on November 8, 1927, in Karachi (present-day Pakistan), Advani joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as a Swayamsevak in 1942. He played a pivotal role in Indian politics, serving as BJP National President for three separate terms, from 1986 to 1990, 1993 to 1998, and 2004 to 2005, making him the longest-serving president in the party's history since its inception in 1980.

LK Advani first served as the Home Minister from 1999 to 2004 and later served as Deputy Prime Minister in the NDA government led by Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee from 2002 to 2004. In recognition of his exceptional contribution to the nation, Advani was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, by President Droupadi Murmu in March this year.