MP CM Mohan Yadav and Dy CM Jagdish Devda congratulated Suvendu Adhikari on becoming the new CM of West Bengal. The BJP secured a landslide victory in the 2026 Assembly elections, winning 207 seats to end the TMC's 15-year rule.

MP Leaders Congratulate Adhikari, Hail BJP Govt Formation

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav congratulated Suvendu Adhikari on swearing-in as the new Chief Minister of West Bengal on Saturday. "Bengal is enjoying political freedom. As the country is progressing under the leadership of Modi, Bengal too will move forward. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Suvendu Adhikari and his entire cabinet," CM Yadav told ANI.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Madhya Pradesh Deputy CM Jagdish Devda also extended his greetings to people of West Bengal and party workers on the formation of the BJP government in the state, saying the development brought widespread joy across the country. "There has been a sunrise of power in Bengal. I would say that there is immense joy and happiness across the country over the formation of the BJP government in Bengal. We thank Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, (BJP) President Nitin Naveen and the entire top leadership. We also extend heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the people of Bengal and the BJP workers here. They have put in extraordinary hard work and have brought an end to jungle raj, hooliganism and anarchy in the state," Devda told ANI.

Adhikari Sworn-in as Chief Minister

Adhikari was sworn in as the ninth Chief Minister of West Bengal by Governor RN Ravi at a grand ceremony attended by PM Modi, Home Minister Shah and several senior BJP leaders.

BJP's Landslide Victory in 2026 Polls

The BJP secured a landslide victory in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, winning 207 seats and ending the Trinamool Congress' 15-year rule in the state.

Adhikari Defeats Mamata Banerjee

Adhikari also defeated former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the Bhabanipur constituency by over 15,000 votes while retaining the Nandigram seat.

Record Voter Turnout in West Bengal

West Bengal recorded the highest-ever voter turnout since independence with around 93 per cent polling in the two-phase Assembly polls. (ANI)