BJP leaders Nitin Nabin, Manoj Tiwari, and Pralhad Joshi celebrated Diwali 2026 with their families, extending heartfelt greetings to the nation and praying for the health, prosperity, and happiness of all citizens across the country.

BJP Leaders Extend Warm Diwali 2026 Greetings

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, extended warm greetings to the nation, praying for the happiness, prosperity, and good health of all citizens. In a post on X, the BJP chief shared that he performed the traditional worship of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha along with his family members.

"On this auspicious occasion of Diwali, we performed the traditional worship of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha with our family today," Nabin posted on X. Wishing the citizens on the festival of lights, he added, "May the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha bring happiness, prosperity, good health, and well-being to all our fellow citizens. Once again, heartfelt wishes to you all for Diwali!"

Manoj Tiwari Celebrates Festival of Lights

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari extended warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, paying a heartfelt tribute to his teachers and mentors while celebrating the festival with his family at his residence in the national capital. In a post on X, the parliamentarian shared that he marked the festival of lights by illuminating his home with traditional earthen lamps alongside family members.

"Wishing you a beautiful Diwali once again. Heartfelt Diwali wishes to all my fellow teachers who have always stood by me, kept my spirits high, helped me succeed, taught me, and shown me the path of politics and social service," Tiwari wrote. Expressing his prayers for divine blessings and the country's progress, the BJP leader added, "May Mother Lakshmi reside in your home, may you have Lord Ganesha’s blessings, and may a new light of joy shine upon you. Today, we celebrated Diwali as a family by lighting lamps at our home in Delhi. May our country continue to shine in this eternal light."

Pralhad Joshi's Spiritual Message

Meanwhile, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi extended warm greetings to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, describing a mother's blessings as the "brightest light" in life that dispels darkness and guides the path forward. In a post on X, the senior BJP leader shared an emotional and devotional message in Kannada, invoking the sacred verse that reveres the divine in the form of a mother.

"A mother's feet are a temple, and her blessings are the brightest Diwali light in our lives," Joshi wrote. Quoting the traditional hymn, the Union Minister stated, "'O Goddess, who dwells in all beings in the form of a mother, I bow to you, I bow to you, I bow to you, I bow to you.'" Highlighting the profound significance of seeking elders' blessings on the festival of lights, he expressed, "On this day of Diwali, the moment we receive our mother's blessings... it is a moment of fulfilment. May our mother's compassion and hopes forever light our path, like a lamp dispelling darkness. Heartfelt Diwali wishes to everyone."

Significance of Diwali

Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is celebrated by Hindu, Jain, Sikh and other communities across the world. The occasion is marked by the lighting of diyas, prayers, family gatherings and cultural festivities, symbolising the victory of good over evil and light over darkness. The day also coincides with Bandi Chhor Divas, a major Sikh festival commemorating the historic release of the sixth Sikh Guru, Guru Hargobind Ji, along with 52 kings and princes, from the Gwalior Fort in 1619.