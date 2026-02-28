An Air India Express flight bound for Dubai from Tiruchirappalli was denied landing permission amid the ongoing war situation in the Middle East. The aircraft, with 145 passengers, turned back mid-journey and is returning to Trichy airport.

An Air India Express flight bound for Dubai was denied landing permission amid the ongoing war situation in the Middle East region. The aircraft, which departed at around 12:45 pm today, with 145 passengers on board, turned back mid-journey following the restriction. According to the airport director, the flight is currently en route to Tiruchirappalli International Airport and is expected to land shortly. Further details awaited. (ANI)