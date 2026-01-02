BJP leader B. Sriramulu alleged a "pre-planned conspiracy" behind a deadly clash in Ballari where a 26-year-old man was killed. The violence erupted between BJP and Congress supporters over a banner, escalating to stone-pelting and firing.

Sriramulu Alleges 'Pre-planned Conspiracy'

Senior BJP leader B. Sriramulu on Friday alleged a "pre-planned conspiracy" behind the violent clash in Ballari that claimed the life of a 26-year-old man. He said such lawlessness had "never been seen in our entire lives."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to the media in Ballari on Friday, Sriramulu said Rajasekhar Reddy, who died during police firing, should not have lost his life "irrespective of which party he belonged to." "A 26-year-old Rajasekhar Reddy died in the firing that took place yesterday. I pray to God on behalf of my party," he said.

Banner Dispute Sparks Violence

The violence erupted outside the residence of BJP MLA G. Janardhana Reddy on Thursday following a dispute over the installation of a banner for an event linked to the unveiling of a statue of Maharishi Valmiki on January 3. Tensions flared after Janardhana Reddy's supporters objected to the erection of banners on the road leading to his house. What began as a verbal altercation soon escalated into stone-pelting, physical clashes and firing, prompting police to lathi-charge the crowd.

'Attempt on Janardhana Reddy's Life'

Sriramulu questioned how a banner was allowed to be erected near an MLA's residence and alleged that an attempt was made on Janardhana Reddy's life. "Who permitted a banner on the road leading to an MLA's house and shots being fired at him? A .76 mm bullet was fired. We have never seen this in our entire lives," he said, claiming that Janardhana Reddy himself was targeted.

He further alleged that the violence was planned in advance. "If you look at what MLA Bharath Reddy says, everything seems to have been fixed beforehand. I saw him telling the media, 'I will burn Ballari.' They had petrol bombs ready," Sriramulu alleged, adding that there was "no need to mention the name of Maharishi Valmiki in the middle and incite passions."

Police Register Cases, Investigation Underway

Ballari Superintendent of Police Ranjith Kumar Bandaru said the dispute led to rioting between supporters of BJP MLA Janardhana Reddy and Congress MLA Nara Bharath Reddy. "Firing took place, and due to accidental firing, one person, Rajasekhar, has died," he said, adding that the bullet was fired from a private weapon.

Police have registered four cases, including murder, attempt to murder, offences under the SC/ST Act and a suo motu case against all involved. No arrests have been made so far, and investigations are ongoing.

Janardhana Reddy later alleged that attempts were being made to incite violence in the city in the name of the Valmiki statue installation. (ANI)