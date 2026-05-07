BJP's Navin Mishra alleged the killing of Suvendu Adhikari's aide is a 'massive conspiracy' by Mamata and Abhishek Banerjee. He termed it 'Jungle Raj' in West Bengal, urging a thorough police investigation into the murder.

BJP Alleges 'Massive Conspiracy' by Mamata, Abhishek

BJP leader Navin Mishra on Thursday alleged that the killing of Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant Chandra was part of a "massive conspiracy" involving West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee. He also claimed that the incident reflected the prevailing "Jungle Raj" in the state and urged senior police officials to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter. Chandra was allegedly shot at on Wednesday and later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital near Madhyamgram.

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Speaking to ANI, Mishra said, "We had anticipated this... For the past three days--and indeed, after the election results were declared, I have stated several times that we suspected acts of vandalism and sabotage would occur in various places. I can state with absolute certainty that this alleged murder is part of a massive conspiracy hatched by Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee. They were speaking quite confidently about it. There appears to be a major conspiracy involving Rajeev Kumar. I urge the DGP and the ADG (Law & Order) to take note. The mandate that the people of Bengal have entrusted to the BJP government is specifically to put an end to this 'Jungle Raj'"

'Calculated Conspiracy Near Bangladesh Border'

"The area where this murder took place lies right next to the Bangladesh border. This is a massive conspiracy and involves the complicity of some very prominent figures. Mamata Banerjee has become mentally unstable and is now capable of doing anything to anyone. She could certainly seek revenge. Anything is possible, and this murder was, in its entirety, the result of a calculated conspiracy. Once the investigation unfolds, you will see just how extensive it is," he further said.

Calls for Immediate Arrests and Probe

He urged authorities to preserve CCTV footage from the area and alleged that failure to act swiftly could lead to more incidents of political violence in West Bengal. "He was not a non-official or non-political figure; he was an official functionary... An empowered committee must be constituted immediately to conduct a thorough investigation into this matter. All available CCTV footage from the area must be secured immediately, as there is a grave risk of further untoward incidents occurring. Mamata Banerjee must be dismissed immediately, and both Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee must be arrested without delay. Unless they are taken into custody, they could, within these next two days, orchestrate a wave of politically motivated killings across the entire state of Bengal," Mishra further added. (ANI)