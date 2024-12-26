BJP Karnataka slams Congress as 'shameful' for displaying 'distorted' map of India at Belagavi CWC event

The BJP accused Congress of displaying a distorted map of India at its Belagavi event, allegedly omitting PoK and Aksai Chin. BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi claimed it signals ties with anti-India forces, while Congress has yet to respond to the allegations.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the Congress of disrespecting India’s sovereignty by displaying banners with a distorted map of the country ahead of its Working Committee meeting in Karnataka’s Belagavi. The BJP also questioned whether the Congress is influenced by “anti-India forces” like US-based billionaire George Soros.

The controversy erupted after the BJP’s Karnataka unit posted images of the alleged banners on X (formerly Twitter), claiming that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Aksai Chin were missing from the map.



AAP accuses Congress of BJP collusion in Delhi polls, warns of INDIA alliance split (WATCH)

The BJP's Karnataka unit has accused the Congress of disrespecting India’s sovereignty by showcasing a distorted map at its Belagavi event, allegedly portraying Kashmir as part of Pakistan. The party claims this was done to appease their vote bank and called it “shameful.”

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi alleged that this is not the first instance of the Congress using a distorted map of India.

"Why is India’s map being shown with parts of the country removed? Is this just a coincidence or part of a planned anti-India move?" Trivedi asked at a press conference. He also questioned if Congress was acting under the influence of anti-India groups abroad. "Is there a signal from Soros or other anti-India forces that Congress is connected with?" he added.

Trivedi claimed that the Congress’s “nexus” with forces attempting to destabilize India is becoming increasingly evident.



BJP received Rs 2,444 crore in donations in FY 2023-24, Congress secures Rs 289 crore: Report

The Congress has not issued any statement on the BJP’s allegations at the time of writing. The BJP assured that the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains vigilant against any such attempts to harm the country’s unity.

"No anti-India force can stop India’s progress and rising strength," Trivedi said confidently, adding that citizens are also aware of these alleged efforts. The Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting is being held in Belagavi, Karnataka, on Thursday. The alleged banners with the distorted map were reportedly part of the welcome arrangements for the event.

Latest Videos