BJP Karnataka slams Congress as 'shameful' for displaying 'distorted' map of India at Belagavi CWC event

The BJP accused Congress of displaying a distorted map of India at its Belagavi event, allegedly omitting PoK and Aksai Chin. BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi claimed it signals ties with anti-India forces, while Congress has yet to respond to the allegations.

BJP Karnataka slams Congress as 'shameful' for displaying 'distorted' map of India at Belagavi CWC event vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 26, 2024, 3:10 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 26, 2024, 3:10 PM IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the Congress of disrespecting India’s sovereignty by displaying banners with a distorted map of the country ahead of its Working Committee meeting in Karnataka’s Belagavi. The BJP also questioned whether the Congress is influenced by “anti-India forces” like US-based billionaire George Soros.  

The controversy erupted after the BJP’s Karnataka unit posted images of the alleged banners on X (formerly Twitter), claiming that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Aksai Chin were missing from the map.  

AAP accuses Congress of BJP collusion in Delhi polls, warns of INDIA alliance split (WATCH)

The BJP's Karnataka unit has accused the Congress of disrespecting India’s sovereignty by showcasing a distorted map at its Belagavi event, allegedly portraying Kashmir as part of Pakistan. The party claims this was done to appease their vote bank and called it “shameful.”

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi alleged that this is not the first instance of the Congress using a distorted map of India.  

"Why is India’s map being shown with parts of the country removed? Is this just a coincidence or part of a planned anti-India move?" Trivedi asked at a press conference. He also questioned if Congress was acting under the influence of anti-India groups abroad. "Is there a signal from Soros or other anti-India forces that Congress is connected with?" he added.

Trivedi claimed that the Congress’s “nexus” with forces attempting to destabilize India is becoming increasingly evident.  

BJP received Rs 2,444 crore in donations in FY 2023-24, Congress secures Rs 289 crore: Report

The Congress has not issued any statement on the BJP’s allegations at the time of writing. The BJP assured that the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains vigilant against any such attempts to harm the country’s unity.  

"No anti-India force can stop India’s progress and rising strength," Trivedi said confidently, adding that citizens are also aware of these alleged efforts. The Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting is being held in Belagavi, Karnataka, on Thursday. The alleged banners with the distorted map were reportedly part of the welcome arrangements for the event. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Reindeer on leave': Santa Claus spotted riding Mumbai local train on Christmas eve (WATCH) vkp

'Reindeer on leave': Santa Claus spotted riding Mumbai local train on Christmas eve (WATCH)

Congress has an anti-Ambedkar mindset: CM Yogi Adityanath

Congress has an anti-Ambedkar mindset: CM Yogi Adityanath

UP SHOCKER! Meerut woman attacked with acid twice over dowry demands, giving birth to girl dmn

UP SHOCKER! Meerut woman attacked with acid twice over dowry demands, giving birth to girl

Mahakumbh 2025: Prayagraj gearing up with super deluxe and villa tent houses; bookings to be done through IRCTC

Mahakumbh 2025: Prayagraj gearing up with villa tent houses; bookings to be done through IRCTC

India in 2024: Historic achievements under PM Modi propel nation towards Viksit Bharat; look at key milestones snt

India in 2024: Historic achievements under PM Modi propel nation towards Viksit Bharat; look at key milestones

Recent Stories

'Reindeer on leave': Santa Claus spotted riding Mumbai local train on Christmas eve (WATCH) vkp

'Reindeer on leave': Santa Claus spotted riding Mumbai local train on Christmas eve (WATCH)

Israeli strike kills 5 journalists in latest Gaza attacks as three babies freeze to death shk

Israeli strike kills 5 journalists in latest Gaza attacks as three babies freeze to death

Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff to Varun Dhawan: Baby John star cast net worth revealed NTI

Keerthy, Jackie to Varun: Baby John star cast net worth revealed

Congress has an anti-Ambedkar mindset: CM Yogi Adityanath

Congress has an anti-Ambedkar mindset: CM Yogi Adityanath

Why your credit score isn't rising despite perfect payment history AJR

Why your credit score isn't rising despite perfect payment history

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon