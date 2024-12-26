AAP accuses Congress of BJP collusion in Delhi polls, warns of INDIA alliance split (WATCH)

The AAP on Thursday launched a sharp criticism of Congress, accusing the party of collaborating with the BJP to undermine the prospects of Arvind Kejriwal’s leadership in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday launched a sharp criticism of Congress, accusing the party of collaborating with the BJP to undermine the prospects of Arvind Kejriwal’s leadership in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. In a press conference, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh claimed that Congress's actions were harming the unity of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

"We had not said a single word against the Congress during the Haryana election. Yet the Congress seems to be reading out from the BJP's script. Its candidates' list looks as if it was finalised at the BJP office," Singh said.

He accused Congress leaders Ajay Maken and Sandeep Dixit of directing their attacks at the AAP, rather than focusing on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Ajay Maken has crossed all limits by calling Arvind Kejriwal anti-national. Despite campaigning for the Congress in past elections, Kejriwal now faces an FIR, while the Congress had never filed a single FIR against any BJP leader," Singh said.

Atishi shared similar views, asserting that Congress is deliberately undermining the AAP.

"It is evident that Congress candidates like Sandeep Dixit and Farhad Suri are receiving support from the BJP. This collusion raises questions about the Congress's commitment to the INDIA alliance," she said.

The AAP called for disciplinary action against Maken and other Congress leaders within 24 hours, warning that if no action is taken, it will demand the expulsion of the Congress from the INDIA alliance.

"We will ask the other parties in the alliance to remove the Congress," Singh said.

