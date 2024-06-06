BJP's Kangana Ranaut slapped by woman CISF officer at Chandigarh airport for 'disrespecting farmers'

Kangana Ranaut was slapped by a CISF guard at the Chandigarh airport on Thursday afternoon. The actress-turned-politician was travelling to New Delhi days after her Lok Sabha elections win from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi constituency.

Meanwhile, The actress-turned-politician posted some photos of herself saying goodbye to her Mandi family on her Instagram stories on Thursday afternoon. The actress was seen giving her mother a passionate hug in one of the pictures. Kangana was seen snapping a selfie in an automobile in another picture.

“On my way to the parliament,” Kangana Ranaut wrote as she also called herself “Mandi ki sansad”.

On June 4, Kangana Ranaut defeated her closest rival Vikramaditya Singh of Congress by a margin of over 74,000 votes to win Mandi. The actress thanked the residents of her constituency in an Instagram post following her victory.

“Heartfelt gratitude to all the people of Mandi for this love and trust… This victory belongs to all of you, this is the victory of your trust in Prime Minister Modi and BJP, this is the victory of Sanatan and in the honour of Mandi,” she wrote.

