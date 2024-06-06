Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BJP's Kangana Ranaut slapped by woman CISF officer at Chandigarh airport for 'disrespecting farmers'

    Kangana Ranaut was slapped by a CISF guard at the Chandigarh airport on Thursday afternoon. The actress-turned-politician was travelling to New Delhi days after her Lok Sabha elections win from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi constituency.

    BJP Kangana Ranaut alleges woman CISF officer slapped her at the Chandigarh airport gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 6, 2024, 5:22 PM IST

    Bollywood actor and newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party's(BJP) newly-elected MP from Himachal Pardesh, Kanagana Ranaut has alleged that she was slapped by a woman guard of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the Chandigarh airport on Thursday.

    Meanwhile, The actress-turned-politician posted some photos of herself saying goodbye to her Mandi family on her Instagram stories on Thursday afternoon. The actress was seen giving her mother a passionate hug in one of the pictures. Kangana was seen snapping a selfie in an automobile in another picture.

    “On my way to the parliament,” Kangana Ranaut wrote as she also called herself “Mandi ki sansad”.  

    On June 4, Kangana Ranaut defeated her closest rival Vikramaditya Singh of Congress by a margin of over 74,000 votes to win Mandi.  The actress thanked the residents of her constituency in an Instagram post following her victory. 

    “Heartfelt gratitude to all the people of Mandi for this love and trust… This victory belongs to all of you, this is the victory of your trust in Prime Minister Modi and BJP, this is the victory of Sanatan and in the honour of Mandi,” she wrote.

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2024, 5:38 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Congress minister B Nagendra resigns amid Valmiki corporation scam allegations vkp

    Karnataka Congress minister B Nagendra resigns amid Valmiki corporation scam allegations

    Meet Geniben Thakor, the Congress leader who broke party's Gujarat jinx with crowdsourced campaign gcw

    Meet Geniben Thakor, the Congress leader who broke party's Gujarat jinx with crowdsourced campaign

    Overall 65.79% voter turnout recorded in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024; check state-wise details snt

    Overall 65.79% voter turnout recorded in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024; check state-wise details

    Despite strained ties, Maldives President Muizzu invited to PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony anr

    Despite strained ties, Maldives President Muizzu invited for PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony

    Eid Ul Adha 2024 date: When will India celebrate Bakrid? AJR

    Eid Ul Adha 2024 date: When will India celebrate Bakrid?

    Recent Stories

    Lavender to Aloe Vera-7 plants for improving mental well-being RBA EAI

    Lavender to Aloe Vera-7 plants for improving mental well-being

    Karnataka Congress minister B Nagendra resigns amid Valmiki corporation scam allegations vkp

    Karnataka Congress minister B Nagendra resigns amid Valmiki corporation scam allegations

    Meet Geniben Thakor, the Congress leader who broke party's Gujarat jinx with crowdsourced campaign gcw

    Meet Geniben Thakor, the Congress leader who broke party's Gujarat jinx with crowdsourced campaign

    SEXY photos: Telugu actress Faria Abdullah shares BOLD Instagram post; fans go gaga over her looks RBA

    SEXY photos: Telugu actress Faria Abdullah shares BOLD Instagram post; fans go gaga over her looks

    Overall 65.79% voter turnout recorded in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024; check state-wise details snt

    Overall 65.79% voter turnout recorded in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024; check state-wise details

    Recent Videos

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon