Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'BJP is channelling money into Adani's pockets': Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in poll-bound Rajasthan

    Praising the achievements of the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan, Gandhi cautioned against potential changes if the BJP came to power, suggesting that their policies would reverse the progress made for the welfare of the common people.

    BJP is channelling money into Adani's pockets': Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in poll-bound Rajasthan AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 16, 2023, 4:30 PM IST

    Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday (November 16) addressed a rally in poll-bound Rajasthan's Churu and aimed at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging the funneling of funds into industrialist Gautam Adani's coffers.

    Highlighting the contrasting approaches between the BJP and Congress, Rahul Gandhi said, "Narendra Modi had promised to eradicate black money. During the pandemic, while people were struggling, his advice was to clang utensils. Meanwhile, the Bhilwara model here in Rajasthan was distributing food packets and medicines, saving lives."

    TN assembly to hold special session on November 18 after Governor returns 10 bills

    He further emphasized Congress' focus on aiding the underprivileged, stating, "Our aim is to support the poor, farmers, and workers by putting money directly into their hands. On the other hand, the government under Modi's leadership implemented policies like GST, burdening farmers with taxes and harming small businesses through demonetization."

    Drawing attention to Adani's expanding business ventures, Gandhi critiqued the BJP's alleged favoritism toward the wealthy, asserting, "Adani's vast business empire in airports, ports, cement plants, and roads reflects BJP's alignment with the rich. Their assistance to Adani leads to foreign investments and acquisitions."

    Praising the achievements of the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan, Gandhi cautioned against potential changes if the BJP came to power, suggesting that their policies would reverse the progress made for the welfare of the common people.

    Assam Rifles narrowly escape militant attack in Manipur, no injuries reported

    He concluded by urging voters to consider the implications, warning that a BJP-led government might rescind existing schemes that benefit the marginalized, farmers, and small business owners.

    Last Updated Nov 16, 2023, 4:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Mahila Congress leader suspended after husband allegedly extorts money from Aluva victim's family anr

    Kerala: Mahila Congress leader suspended after husband allegedly extorts money from Aluva victim's family

    TN assembly to hold special session on November 18 after Governor returns 10 bills AJR

    TN assembly to hold special session on November 18 after Governor returns 10 bills

    Karnataka: Several BJP leaders absent during BY Vijayendra's swearing-in ceremony vkp

    Karnataka: Several BJP leaders absent during BY Vijayendra’s swearing-in ceremony

    Misconduct case: Trouble mounts for actor-politician Suresh Gopi rkn

    Misconduct case: Trouble mounts for actor-politician Suresh Gopi

    19-year-old from Bihar arrested in connection with Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row vkp

    19-year-old from Bihar arrested in connection with Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row

    Recent Stories

    Ghost OTT release: Kannada star Shiva Rajkumars heist action thriller to be out here Read more ATG

    Ghost OTT release: Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar’s heist action thriller to be out here; Read more

    Kerala: Mahila Congress leader suspended after husband allegedly extorts money from Aluva victim's family anr

    Kerala: Mahila Congress leader suspended after husband allegedly extorts money from Aluva victim's family

    cricket Virat Kohli's romantic gesture in the World Cup semi final at the Wankhede stadium osf

    Virat Kohli's romantic gesture in the World Cup semi final at the Wankhede stadium

    TN assembly to hold special session on November 18 after Governor returns 10 bills AJR

    TN assembly to hold special session on November 18 after Governor returns 10 bills

    AUS vs SA: Horrible start forces netizens to ask if Proteas are 'choking' again on big stage osf

    AUS vs SA: Horrible start forces netizens to ask if Proteas are 'choking' again on big stage

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon