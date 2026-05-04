Amidst vote counting for Assembly elections in five states, extensive preparations were seen at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, with traditional 'poories' and sweets being made for hundreds of party workers and supporters throughout the day.

As the counting of votes for the Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry commenced on Monday morning, preparations were seen at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in the national capital, with traditional 'poories' and sweets being prepared for party workers and supporters. Simultaneously, the counting of votes for by-elections in seven Assembly constituencies across five states is also underway today.

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Elaborate Menu for Party Workers

Speaking to ANI, Chef shared details of the extensive culinary dishes being prepared. "We have been preparing since 4 in the morning. Food is being prepared for approximately 400 to 500 people. The breakfast menu features a wide variety of items, including sandwiches, aloo poori, poha, and jalebi. To complement the meal, fresh fruits, lassi, rabri, and traditional mishti doi have also been prepared," he said.

Regarding the lunch arrangements, the chef added, "For lunch, we have dal tadka, kadhi pakoda, parwal aloo, rice, and papad."

To sweeten the occasion, the dessert menu specifically includes Bengali Rasogulla and Jalebis, which is being prepared to serve the expected gathering of 400-500 people throughout the day. All the food items are prepared and managed by a specialised team of 22 people, said the Chef.

Vote Counting Process Underway

Meanwhile, counting is underway across 823 constituencies in key regions including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Keralam, Assam, and the Union Territory of Puducherry. The process begins with postal ballots, followed by the counting of Electronic Voting Machines from 8:30 am, with round-wise results being updated in real time on the ECINET platform and the Election Commission's official portal.

Security has been tightened across all counting centres ahead of the process.(ANI)