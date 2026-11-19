Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav expressed condolences after a child died in a bulldozer accident during a Gorakhpur rally. He promised support for the family and asked party workers to stop using bulldozers for political welcomes.

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 19 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday expressed sorrow over the Gorakhpur incident, where a 12-year-old child died after being struck by a bulldozer during a PDA rally on November 18. In a post on X, Yadav said that he has directed party workers to assist the bereaved family, while accusing political opponents of politicising the tragedy and pointing to their handling of a past fire in Lucknow.

Addressing the loss of life in the accident, Yadav conveyed sympathy to the victim's relatives and said party members had been instructed to support them. "We are all deeply saddened by the death of an innocent person in an accident and express our heartfelt condolences to the family. We have already asked our people to meet the family and provide them with every possible assistance," Akhilesh Yadav wrote. "Those politicising this unfortunate accident should remember how they mistreated and threatened the grieving mother of a young person who died in the Lucknow fire. The public has seen through the charade of those feigning grief," he stated.

While speaking to the media on Wednesday, Akhilesh appealed to his party colleagues not to bring bulldozers in future to welcome him. "...To my colleagues in the party, I would like to say that do not welcome using bulldozers in future...Bulldozer's work is to build quality roads. Truth is that bulldozer has no brain of its own, it has a driver," he said.

The deceased's family also staged a sit-in protest. The District Magistrate and the SSP of Gorakhpur arrived at the scene, spoke with the family, and assured them of all possible assistance. Gorakhpur SSP Dr Kaustubh said on Wednesday, "Further legal action is being taken in this case in accordance with the demands made by the family members. The JCB machine involved has been seized by the police. Teams have been deployed to track down the owner and the operators; they will be arrested soon, and further action will follow."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, referring to the killing of a 12–13-year-old boy who had come from Jhangaha to study, questioned the opposition’s silence over the incident. He said he would meet the bereaved family and added that the administration had been directed to identify those who allegedly created unrest on the streets and ensure strict punishment. “What was the fault of that innocent 12–13-year-old child who came from Jhangaha to study here? He was brutally killed, and look at their shamelessness; they did not utter even a single word of condolence. I am going to meet the bereaved family today. We have instructed the administration to track down the goons who spread anarchy on the streets yesterday and give them a punishment their generations will remember,” Yogi said. (ANI)