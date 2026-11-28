BJP MLA Ram Kadam defended the Centre's Delimitation Bill, dismissing Rahul Gandhi's criticisms as unfounded. The legislation aims to increase Lok Sabha seats and facilitate women's reservation ahead of the upcoming special Parliament session.

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Defending the Centre's proposed Delimitation Bill, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ram Kadam on Saturday hit out at Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of creating a "false impression" that the exercise was unprecedented and asserting that an increase in the number of MPs was necessary with the growing electorate.

Speaking to ANI, Kadam said, "The Delimitation Bill is not being introduced for the first time. Rahul Gandhi is creating a false impression that this is an unprecedented move. Such bills have been introduced four times previously."

Arguing that an increase in the number of voters should be accompanied by an increase in parliamentary representation, he said, "Naturally, as the number of voters increases, the number of MPs must also be increased. It is surprising that Rahul Gandhi fails to grasp such a simple yet significant point."

Referring to NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar, Kadam said that increasing the number of MPs would benefit people by improving development and the provision of amenities. "Sharad Pawar, a senior and experienced leader, is well aware that with a growing population and an expanding electorate, having 3 MPs instead of two would be beneficial for the people, for development, and for the provision of amenities, a process that is, in fact, a constitutional provision," he said.

Taking a further swipe at Rahul Gandhi, the BJP MLA said, "It is unfortunate that the immaturity of Rahul Gandhi, the LoP, compounded by the sheer foolishness of those who advise him, sometimes ends up hindering the national interest."

Backing the proposed legislation, Bihar Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Narendra Narayan Yadav said the bill would strengthen women's representation and contribute to the country's growth. "...Women hold a very important place in our country... The bill introduced in Parliament is a good thing. Half the population will be represented through it. The country will grow stronger, and women will grow stronger. What better opportunity could there be? We strongly support it..." Yadav said.

However, Congress leaders questioned the government's approach to delimitation, raising concerns over constitutional principles and the representation of marginalised communities. Congress MP Pramod Tiwari expressed confidence that Opposition parties would unite against the proposed legislation, alleging that the Constitution was being attacked and disrespected. "We are fully confident that when it comes to the Constitution, everyone will unite. As the Constitution is being attacked and disrespected, everyone will also stand with us to defend the Constitution. We are fully confident that this will not pass," Tiwari said.

Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao questioned the urgency behind the proposed exercise and asked what provisions were being made to ensure adequate representation for Other Backwards Classes (OBCs). "... Why are you in such a hurry? I cannot understand. I can understand increasing the number of MPs through delimitation, but what about the OBC population? You are only concerned about increasing the number of parliamentary seats while completely ignoring OBC representation..." Rao said in Hyderabad.

The political exchanges come ahead of the special session of Parliament beginning November 30, during which the Centre is preparing to introduce the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026. The Union Cabinet has cleared three revised draft legislations, including the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and a proposed amendment to Union Territories laws.

The Delimitation Bill provides for a 50 per cent increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats allocated to every State and Union Territory, along with a corresponding increase in the total number of seats in State Legislative Assemblies. The proposals are also aimed at facilitating the implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies.

With the Centre seeking to advance the delimitation exercise, the NDA faces a crucial numbers test in Parliament. Regional parties such as the DMK, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) and YSR Congress Party could play a significant role in determining the passage of the proposed legislation, making their positions important for the government's parliamentary arithmetic.

According to an official statement issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Thursday, the Second Part of the Eighth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha is scheduled to commence on Monday, November 30. Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju said the Central government had requested the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman to reconvene the Lower House on November 30 and the Upper House on December 2 to transact essential government business. Parliament last met during the Monsoon Session 2026, which concluded with both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha being adjourned sine die on August 13, 2026. (ANI)