BJP's NV Subhash hit back at Mamata Banerjee's 'two-headed cobra' jibe, saying such remarks come from frustration. He added that both TMC and Congress are sure of the BJP's victory in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.

BJP spokesperson NV Subhash on Monday criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her "two-headed cobra" remark against the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that such remarks come out of frustration and are not surprising at all.

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Speaking to ANI, he slammed TMC and Congress, saying that both are sure about the victory of the BJP and NDA in the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled to be held in two phases on April 23 and 29.

'Remarks show frustration of TMC, Congress'

"We are surprised that Mamata Banerjee and Mallikarjun Kharge both are commenting on the same thing against the BJP. Khagre called the BJP 'black snake', which needs to be killed, and now Mamata Banerjee called the BJP 'Two-headed cobra'. That means that both parties are so frustrated by the way the BJP is making inroads in West Bengal, and both are sure that the Bhartiya Janata Party and the NDA government will be formed in the upcoming Assembly elections," Subhash said.

'Mamata sheltered Bangladeshi infiltrators'

He further stated that most of the people in West Bengal don't want to vote for TMC due to unfulfilled poll promises made by it during previous elections. He also accused the West Bengal CM of sheltering Bangladeshi infiltrators.

"When she (Mamata Banerjee) came to power, the State was in a very good position, the economy was very good, but today there are so many infiltrators who are coming from Bangladesh. She provided a shelter to them, and those people were converted into voters. Many of the West Bengal people don't want to vote for Mamata Banerjee's TMC because of the indifference towards them and several promises made by her during polls, which could not be implemented," Subhash said.

'West Bengal regressed under TMC rule'

The BJP leader claimed that while other states progressed, West Bengal has regressed since the TMC came to power.

"Today, the State is completely shattered. When you compare with Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and the northeastern States, every state has improved a lot economically. West Bengal has become the poorest. This is the frustration of both the Congress and the TMC. The Congress obviously don't have any hopes, and it has become a tailing party of the TMC," he added.

'Not surprised by derogatory statements'

Moreover, Subhash said that Banerjee's comments don't come as a surprise to the BJP. Exuding confidence in the victory of the Bhartiya Janata Party in West Bengal, he said, "Every time she (Mamata Banerjee) makes a derogatory statement on Narendra Modi, we are not surprised. We are sure that the BJP will come to power in the upcoming elections in West Bengal."

The remarks come as high-stakes campaigning intensifies for the polling of the 294-member West Bengal Assembly, which will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4. (ANI)