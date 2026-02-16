BJP leader RP Singh criticised Priyank Kharge's allegations that the RSS is a 'money laundering racket'. Singh dared Kharge to visit a Shakha to understand its work and recalled Nehru's 1963 invitation to the RSS for the Republic Day parade.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader RP Singh on Monday criticised Congress leader Priyank Kharge over his remarks regarding the funding of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and urged him to "visit a Shakha" to understand the organisation's work.

Speaking to ANI in Chandigarh, Singh said, "I want Priyank Kharge to visit Shakha so he can learn what work has been done there and their role. Otherwise, he should read the history of the Congress party, and explore why Nehru in 1963 called the RSS members to participate in the Republic Day parade."

"Actually, every few days, there is an upheaval within the Congress party. Their party is completely ineffective on the ground. That's why they are making such statements," he said.

Kharge alleges 'huge money laundering racket' behind RSS

His remarks came after the Congress leader Priyank Kharge had questioned the source of funds collected by the RSS and its affiliated bodies at a book release event in Bengaluru.

"Around 2500 affiliated organisations are associated with the RSS. Money is being collected from many countries, including America and England. Considering this, it can be said that there is a huge money laundering racket behind the RSS," he said.

Kharge added, "If we ask about the source of RSS money, they tell us that we will get Guru Dakshina. However, when I did some research, according to them, Guru Dakshina means 'flag'. So, tomorrow morning, if I also hoist the blue flag and collect money, I will ask the government and them (RSS) whether they will agree. Thus, no one can escape baseless words. From now on, I will not give up until this RSS organisation is registered under the Constitution and the law."

Kharge also criticised recent religious discourse, saying interpretations of the Ramayana were being distorted for political purposes. Referring to the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, he remarked that leaders were making statements on social issues while remaining detached from personal responsibility. (ANI)