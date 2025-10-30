Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reassured tribal farmers in Sehore about their land rights, calling the BJP 'pro-poor'. He also praised a Rs 38,000 crore fertiliser subsidy approved for the Rabi season by the Union Cabinet.

BJP Govt Committed to Tribal Justice: Chouhan

Union Minister of Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the BJP government is pro-poor and committed to tribal justice. Addressing a gathering here at the Tribal Conference on Wednesday, Chouhan said, "Today, as public representatives, as MLAs and MPs, we have been called here by the people. Our tribal brothers and sisters, the Marela, Gond, Korku, and Gawli Yadav OBC communities, have been farming this land for years. They have an ancient land, and this small piece of land is their source of livelihood."

"On Diwali, they received a notice not to sow crops, and the notice also mentioned legal action. Now, they have no other means of livelihood. When everyone brought this issue to my attention, the BJP government's commitment is to the welfare of the poor. No steps will be taken that cause them inconvenience.Today, a resolution has been made here that no new encroachments will take place," he added.

Agriculture Sector Review

Earlier, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving a Rs 38,000 crore fertiliser subsidy for farmers on Tuesday. The decision, made during a Cabinet meeting chaired by the Prime Minister, aims to support farmers during the current Rabi season.

The Minister reviewed the progress in the agriculture sector and noted that sowing during the Kharif 2025 season has been highly satisfactory. "There has been very good sowing of major Kharif crops; good yield expected," Chouhan said. The total sown area for paddy has reached 441.58 lakh hectares, higher than last year. Oilseeds and pulses have been sown on 190.13 lakh hectares and 120.41 lakh hectares, respectively."

It was also informed that harvesting of Kharif crops has begun in some regions, covering around 27 per cent of the total Kharif area so far, while Rabi sowing has commenced in the early stages. The condition of onion, potato, and tomato crops across the country is satisfactory, and the current stock of rice and wheat exceeds the buffer norms. (ANI)