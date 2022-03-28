Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BJP Foundation Day: PM to address party workers on April 6, plans week-long events

    "Raise the national flag, perform patriotic songs, adorn the location, put on a party hat, and go on a 20- to 30-minute shobha yatra. After that, the audience should sing Vande Mataram before the address," the official stated.

    New Delhi, First Published Mar 28, 2022, 8:54 PM IST

    To honour the Bhartiya Janata Party's Foundational Day on April 6, the Bhartiya Janata Party has scheduled a number of activities, beginning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to party workers. The many events planned by the BJP will take place over the course of a week beginning on April 6 and concluding on April 14 with the observance of Ambedkar Jayanti.

    "At 9 a.m., hoist the party flag in the right manner. Then, lead a parade loaded with patriotic music and slogans. Prepare to listen to PM Modi's talk to party workers at 9.45 a.m," reads the BJP's official press release to its workers.

    From April 6 to 14, party workers are urged to organise a variety of block-level activities. Some of the events that BJP activists have been encouraged to organise include "cleaning lakes, blood donation camps, health examinations, and immunisation camps." On April 14, party workers will commemorate Ambedkar Jayanti by holding a variety of programmes in disadvantaged neighbourhoods. The party officials have been instructed to popularise the Modi government's efforts to honour Dr. Ambedkar.

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which presently governs the country, was formed in 1951 as the Bharatiya Jana Sangh by politician and activist Syama Prasad Mookherjee. Later, in 1977, it joined with several other organisations to become the Janata Party.

    After the Janata Party's National Executive Council prohibited its members from being "dual members" of the party and the RSS in 1980, former Jana Sangh members quit the group to join the Bharatiya Janata Party. As a result, the BJP was founded on April 6, 1980.

