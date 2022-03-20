PM Modi gifts sandalwood artefact 'Krishna Pankhi' to Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida

Official sources said that the 'Pankhi' is carefully crafted with traditional techniques and features a hand carved peacock figurine at the top, representing India's national bird.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a 'Krishna Pankhi', a sandalwood artefact crafted in Rajasthan with detailed craftsmanship representing many stances of Lord Krishna, epitomising love, compassion, and kindness, to his Japanese colleague Fumio Kishida, who is on an official visit to India.

Official sources said that the 'Pankhi' is carefully crafted with traditional techniques and features a hand carved peacock figurine at the top, representing India's national bird. It features four secret windows with more detailed carvings inside and a little 'ghungaroo' (small traditional bell) on its borders that vibrates with the flow of the wind.

Master artisans in Churu, Rajasthan, cut the already magnificent sandalwood object into a gorgeous and graceful work of art. This artefact is constructed of genuine sandalwood, which is found mostly in the woods of southern India. It has hand carving as well as a classic 'jali' motif. The artefact was handcrafted in Rajasthan with delicate artistry, and its window depicts many stances of Lord Krishna, exemplifying love, compassion, and mercy.

Sandalwood is recognised for its particular smell, which has been highly regarded for centuries and continues to be so for decades. Sandalwood is also utilised as a religious item and for its therapeutic benefits in India.

PM Modi and Fumio Kishida conducted fruitful meetings in New Delhi, during which both leaders discussed ways to strengthen economic and cultural connections. PM Modi stated during the meeting that the Indo-Pacific region and the world require "peace, prosperity, and stability." Japan's Kishida was in New Delhi for two days for the summit, beginning March 19 and ending March 20.

