Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a roadshow in Alappuzha and attended BJP's 47th foundation day in Thiruvananthapuram ahead of the Keralam Assembly elections. PM Modi also addressed party workers, lauding their sacrifices and dedication.

Amit Shah's Keralam Visit for Polls and Foundation Day

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Monday held a roadshow in Alappuzha Assembly ahead of Keralam elections to be held in the state on April 9.

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Earlier in the day, Shah attended the Bharatiya Janata Party's 47th foundation day event at the party office in Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam. The event marked the celebration of the party's establishment, with BJP leaders and cadres participating. They also sang Vande Mataram and hoisted the BJP flag. Amit Shah's presence underscored the party's focus on strengthening its base in Keralam ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

PM Modi Addresses Party on Foundation Day

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the dedication and sacrifices of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, saying they endured every hardship--from the Emergency and Congress-era oppression to political violence in states like Bengal--to strengthen the party and serve the nation. Addressing BJP workers via video conference on the party's Foundation Day, PM Modi said, "BJP workers never hesitate when it comes to raising issues connected to the people. Many karyakartas even sacrificed their lives."

Reflecting on Party's Journey and Ideology

Reflecting on the 1984 elections, he added, "Congress won a record number of seats, but India also witnessed how they betrayed the people. This increased trust in the BJP, and slowly we began to win seats." He highlighted the ideological contrast shaping Indian politics: "Two ideologies came into existence. One was power-driven politics, and the other was service-driven politics."

PM Modi also acknowledged the inspiration the BJP drew from the RSS, saying, "We built a vast cadre of workers dedicated to service, who never compromised on their values."

The Prime Minister emphasised the emotional significance of the party's Foundation Day, noting, "BJP is the only political party where we consider the party as our mother. This day gives us an opportunity to express our gratitude to the party for giving us the chance to serve the nation."

A Look at BJP's History

The Bharatiya Janata Party traces its origin to the Jana Sangh, which merged with the Janata Party after the Emergency in 1977 with the aim of defeating the Congress. Later, questions of dual membership arose between RSS members and the Jana Sangh, with the ask that either the Jana Sangh members should leave the Janata Party or their membership of RSS.

The issue led to the Jana Sangh members leaving the Janata Party and officially founding the BJP on April 6, 1980. Since its formation, the BJP has produced two Prime Ministers, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi. (ANI)